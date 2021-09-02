Limo operator avoids prison time in crash that killed 20, including Moravia resident

SCHOHARIE — The operator of a limousine company was spared prison time Thursday in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people, including a Moravia man, when catastrophic brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill in upstate New York.

Loved ones of the dead excoriated Nauman Hussain, 31, as he sat quietly at the defense table during a hearing that was held in a high school gymnasium to provide for social distancing among the many relatives, friends and media members attending.

Brian Hough, 46, a Moravia resident and SUNY Oswego professor, along with his father-in-law, James Schnurr, 70, of Kerhonkson, were two of the victims in the Oct. 6, 2018 crash, they were standing in the parking lot.

Hussain, who operated Prestige Limousine, had originally been charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in what was the deadliest U.S. transportation disaster in a decade.

But under an agreement for Hussain to plead guilty only to the homicide counts and spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial, he faces five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. His case had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.