LIST: Cayuga County-area businesses offering takeout, delivery

New York state has closed all restaurants and bars to on-premises consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of those businesses remain open for takeout and delivery.

Below is a list of restaurants and bars in the Cayuga County area that are offering those services.

For those businesses, as well as craft beverage producers that have to close their tasting rooms, the state's closure is expected to hurt. They will have to rely on takeout and delivery to sustain themselves and their staffs for weeks, or even months, as New York state tries to slow the spread of the pandemic through social distancing.

"Not everyone is gonna come back from this," said Marc Schulz, co-owner of Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn, on Tuesday.

Here are the local restaurants and bars you can help with your business during that time.

Notes: This list is a work in progress. It does not include chain or franchise restaurants. Additional delivery options through services like Uber Eats and DoorDash may also be available. To learn more about that, as well as hours of operation, menus and more, contact information for each business has been included below. If you have a business to add, or an edit to make, please email citizennews@lee.net.