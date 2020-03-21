LIST: Cayuga County-area eateries offering takeout, delivery during COVID-19 shutdown

New York state has closed all restaurants and bars to on-premises consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of those businesses remain open for takeout and delivery.
Below is a list of restaurants and bars in the Cayuga County area that are offering those services.
For those businesses, as well as craft beverage producers that have to close their tasting rooms, the state's closure is expected to hurt. They will have to rely on takeout and delivery to sustain themselves and their staffs for weeks, or even months, as New York state tries to slow the spread of the pandemic through social distancing.
"Not everyone is gonna come back from this," said Marc Schulz, co-owner of Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn, on Tuesday.
Here are the local restaurants and bars you can help with your business during that time.
Notes: This list is a work in progress. It does not include chain or franchise restaurants. Additional delivery options through services like Uber Eats and DoorDash may also be available. To learn more about that, as well as hours of operation, menus and more, contact information for each business has been included below. If you have a business to add, or an edit to make, please email citizennews@lee.net.
Auburn
3 Leaf Tea, 16 Genesee St., Auburn. Full menu for takeout. Call (315) 255-1022 or visit threeleaftea.com.
Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-7911.
Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-7375 or find the diner on Facebook.
Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn. Food for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. Call (315) 252-9761 or visit balloonsrestaurant.net.
BB's Pizza, 250 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 704-0227 or visit facebook.com/bbspizzaauburn.
Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-2600 or visit facebook.com/downtowndeligrantaveauburnny.
Elderberry Pond, 3712 Center St. Road, Sennett. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-6025 or visit elderberrypond.com.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn. Growler and can fills. Call (315) 406-6498 or visit facebook.com/shepherdsbrewing.
Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-0999 or visit facebook.com/giuseppespizzeriaofauburn.
Gusto Italiano, 105 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-8710 or visit facebook.com/gustoitalianoauburn.
Hollywood Restaurant, 314 Clark St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-9775 or visit facebook.com/hollywoodrestaurant.
Hunter Dinerant, 18 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 255-2282 or visit facebook.com/huntetsdiner51.
Jreck Subs, 251 W. Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-0209.
Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-7711 or visit facebook.com/kostas.andgrill.
Lasca's, 252 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-4885 or visit facebook.com/lascasrestaurant.
Lavish Lounge Bar and Restaurant, 288 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-2337 or visit facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant.
Lewis' Restaurant, 343 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-9643.
Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-6262 or find the business on Facebook.
Mark's Pizzeria,59 Arterial West, Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 258-9441.
Mesa Grande Taqueria, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Visit facebook.com/mesagrandetaqueria or mesagrandetaqueria.com.
Michael's Restaurant, 312 Clark St., Auburn. Food for takeout and curbside pickup. Call (315) 252-6194 or visit facebook.com/michaelsrestaurantauburnny.
Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Food for "no-contact pickup." Call (315) 282-7772 or visit facebook.com/morostable.
Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn. Food for curbside pickup. Call (315) 253-2209 or visit facebook.com/mr.pizzaauburn.
New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 258-9888 or visit newchinaroyalauburn.com.
New Hope Mills, 181 York St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-2676 or visit facebook.com/newhopemills.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Food, beer, wine, cider and liquor for takeout. Call (315) 271-2739 or visit facebook.com/nextchapterbrew.
Nino's Pizzeria, 173 South St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-6466 or visit ninosauburn.com.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Food for curbside pickup. Call (315) 252-8463 or visit oakandvine.com.
Osteria Salina, 20 State St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 258-9070 or visit facebook.com/osteriasalinaauburn.
Pavlos' Restaurant, 6 York St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 255-9253.
Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. Food and beer, for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 604-1277 or visit facebook.com/prisoncitypub.
Pure Market and Eatery, 10 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and curbside pickup. Call (315) 702-8108 or visit facebook.com/provisionsbypure.
The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 515-3162 or visit facebook.com/refinerymodernfare.
Route 20 Grill & Tap, 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-3092 or visit route20grill.com.
Seafood Express, 97 Owasco Road, Owasco. Food for takeout. Call (315) 255-3131 or visit facebook.com/seafoodexpressauburn.
Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-4043.
Spoon and Forks Asian Cuisine, 264 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 515-3718 or visit facebook.com/thiafood.
Sunset Restaurant, 93 N. Division St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-9765 or visit facebook.com/thesunsetauburn.
Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. Packaged beer for takeout, no growler fills. Call (315) 294-3519 or visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn. Packaged beer and growler fills. Call (315) 515-3695 or find the bar on Facebook.
Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Wine, cider and liquor for curbside pickup or delivery. Call (315) 252-5696 or visit undergroundbottleshop.com.
Wild's Eats & Sweets, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-8035 or visit wildsauburn.com.
Northern Cayuga County
Brenda's Diner, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 776-5070 or find it on Facebook.
The Busted Yolk, 11384 North St. Road, Cato. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 567-5563 or visit facebook.com/thebustedyolk.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. Wine sales only. Call (315) 947-2069 or visit facebook.com/collocaestate.
Happy Days Drive In, 3022 State Route 370, Meridian. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 626-2943.
Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 776-5573 or find it on Facebook.
Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron. Food for takeout. Call (315) 776-8494 or find the diner on Facebook.
Skaneateles
Elephant and the Dove, 9 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 682-2123 or visit facebook.com/elephantandthedove.
Gilda's, 12 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food, beer and wine for takeout. Call (315) 685-7234 or visit facebook.com/gildasskaneateles.
Johnny Angel's, 22 Jordan St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 685-0100 or visit facebook.com/johnnyangelsheavenlyburgers.
The Krebs, 53 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout from Elephant and the Dove. Call (315) 685-2123 or visit facebook.com/thekrebs.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 554-8194 or visit facebook.com/lakehousepub.
Mirbeau Inn & Spa, 851 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles. Food for curbside takeout. Call (877) 647-2328 or visit facebook.com/mirbeauskaneateles.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles. Food and coffee drinks for takeout. Call (315) 685-2200 or visit facebook.com/rosaliescucina.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 685-3405 or visit facebook.com/sherwoodinn.
Valentine's Delicatessen, 18 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 685-8804 or visit valentinespizza.com.
Willow Glen Cafe, 3981 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 685-3208.
Southern Cayuga County
Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 Route 90, Ledyard. Packaged beer for takeout. Call or text (315) 294-0447 or visit facebook.com/aurorabrewco.
The Benn Conger Inn, 206 W. Cortland St., Groton. Food for takeout. Call (607) 898-5817.
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia. Food and beverages for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 497-1055 or visit facebook.com/driftersonowasco.
Dugan's Country Grill, 3228 Route 34B, Aurora. Food for takeout. Call (315) 364-5500 or find the restaurant on Facebook.
Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora. Food and beverages for takeout. Call (315) 364-8006 or visit facebook.com/fargobargrill.
Genoa Hotel, 10060 Route 90, Genoa. Food for takeout. Call (315) 497-9565.
Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 161 Main St., Moravia. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 497-2222 or visit facebook.com/giuseppespizzeriaofmoravia.
King Ferry Pizzeria, 1007 Main St., King Ferry. Food for takeout. Call (315) 364-8084.
Long Point Winery, 1485 Lake Road, Aurora. Wine sales only. Call (315) 364-6990 or visit facebook.com/longpointwinery.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. Food and wine for takeout. Call (315) 364-5100 or visit facebook.com/treleavenwines.
Weedsport
Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Food for takeout. Call (315) 834-6251 or find the restaurant on Facebook.
Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Food for takeout. Call (315) 834-7098.
Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Food for takeout. Call (315) 834-8811.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8920 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Packaged beer for takeout. Call (315) 834-7027 or visit facebook.com/lunkenheimercraftbrewingcompany.
Nino's Pizzeria, 8889 S. Seneca St., Weedsport. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 834-6756.
