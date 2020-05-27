LIST: Cayuga County-area takeout, delivery options during COVID-19

Events

• The Auburn Rotary Club and Community Foundation will hold two more milk giveaways: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Casey Park Elementary School, 101 Pulaski St., Auburn, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Towne Center Plaza on Genesee Street on the west side of Auburn. Each giveaway (a case of 2% milk, or 12 12-ounce bottles) is open to the first 500 cars or walk-ups; walk-ups should practice social distancing and use masks.

• A canned food drive and pizza fritte sale drive-thru event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. The event is presented by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Auburn Police Department and TomatoFest. Canned food donations can be dropped off, then drivers can buy fresh pizza fritte by the Cultural Italian American Organization of Auburn. All donations and proceeds will go to Cayuga County food pantries.

• The Auburn Elks Lodge will host a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, May 31, at the lodge, York and State streets, Auburn. The dinner is $11 and includes half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and a roll. Halves only are $7 and extra sides are $2. Delivery is free. To order ahead, call (315) 252-4351. Canned good donations for local food pantries are also being collected.

• The Federated Church of Port Byron will host a Doug's Fish Fry to go sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the church, which is located at the corner of Tex Pultz Parkway and Route 38 in Port Byron. Preorders can be placed until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 423-5996. For more information, call (315) 776-5006.