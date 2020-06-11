LIST: Cayuga County-area takeout, delivery, outdoor options during COVID-19

New York state has closed all restaurants and bars to indoor seating due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of those businesses remain open for takeout and delivery. As of June 4, restaurants can also open outdoor dining areas so long as they follow the state's guidance on face masks and social distancing.
Below is a list of restaurants, bars and craft beverage producers in the Cayuga County area that are offering takeout and delivery services. If you know of a restaurant that is offering outdoor seating, please let us know so the list can be updated with that information.
As of Friday, June 12, restaurants and bars in the area can open for indoor seating, at 50% capacity.
Notes: This list is updated regularly. Chain or franchise restaurants will be added by request. Additional delivery options through services like Uber Eats and DoorDash may also be available. To learn more about that, as well as hours of operation, menus and more, contact information for each business has been included below. If you have a business to add, or an edit to make, please email citizennews@lee.net.
Auburn area
3 Leaf Tea, 16 Genesee St., Auburn. Full menu for takeout. Call (315) 255-1022 or visit threeleaftea.com.
Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-7911.
Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-7375 or find the diner on Facebook.
Auburn Poultry and Barbecue, 11 York St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-9705, visit auburnpoultry.com or find the business on Facebook.
Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn. Food for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. Call (315) 252-9761 or visit balloonsrestaurant.net.
BB's Pizza, 250 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 704-0227 or visit facebook.com/bbspizzaauburn.
China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-3388.
CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. Wine for curbside pickup. Call (315) 730-4619 or visit cjsvineyards.com.
Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 255-1115.
Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-2600 or visit facebook.com/downtowndeligrantaveauburnny.
Elderberry Pond, 3712 Center St. Road, Sennett. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-6025 or visit elderberrypond.com.
Gaetano's Pizzeria, 250 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 255-3305 or visit restaurantji.com/ny/auburn/gaetanos-pizzeria-/.
Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-0999 or visit facebook.com/giuseppespizzeriaofauburn.
Good Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn. Growler and can fills. Call (315) 406-6498 or visit facebook.com/shepherdsbrewing.
Gretchen's Confections, 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Food and beverages for takeout. Call (315) 400-5224 or visit facebook.com/gretchocolates.
Gusto Italiano, 105 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and outdoor dining. Call (315) 252-8710 or visit facebook.com/gustoitalianoauburn.
Historic Grounds Coffee, 83 Genesee St., Auburn. Food and beverages for takeout and grab-and-go. Call (315) 702-4280 or visit facebook.com/historic-grounds-coffee.
Hollywood Restaurant, 314 Clark St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-9775 or visit facebook.com/hollywoodrestaurant.
Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 255-2222.
Jreck Subs, 251 W. Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-0209.
Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout or delivery. Call (315) 253-7711 or visit facebook.com/kostas.andgrill.
Lasca's, 252 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-6900 or visit lascas.com.
Lavish Lounge Bar and Restaurant, 288 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-2337 or visit facebook.com/lavishloungebarandrestaurant.
Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-6262 or find the business on Facebook.
Mark's Pizzeria, 59 Arterial West, Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 258-9441.
Mesa Grande Taqueria, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Visit facebook.com/mesagrandetaqueria or mesagrandetaqueria.com.
Michael's Restaurant, 312 Clark St., Auburn. Food for takeout and curbside pickup. Call (315) 252-6194 or visit facebook.com/michaelsrestaurantauburnny.
Moe's Southwest Grill, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Call (315) 702-8220.
Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn. Food for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-2209 or visit facebook.com/mr.pizzaauburn.
New Hope Mills, 181 York St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-2676 or visit facebook.com/newhopemills.
Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Food, beer, wine, cider and liquor for takeout. Call (315) 271-2739 or visit facebook.com/nextchapterbrew.
Nino's Pizzeria, 173 South St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-6466 or visit ninospizzeria2.com.
Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Food for curbside pickup and outdoor dining. Call (315) 252-8463 or visit oakandvine.com.
Osteria Salina, 20 State St., Auburn. Food for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. Call (315) 258-9070 or visit facebook.com/osteriasalinaauburn.
Papa Paulie's, 247 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-5371.
Pavlos' Restaurant, 6 York St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 255-9253.
Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn. Food and beer for curbside pickup, and outdoor dining. Call (315) 604-1277 or visit facebook.com/prisoncitypub.
Pure Market and Eatery, 10 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and curbside pickup. Call (315) 702-8108 or visit facebook.com/provisionsbypure.
Reese's Dairy Bar, 1422 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-7323 or visit reesesdairybar.com.
The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn. Outside dining. Call (315) 515-3162.
Roseadah's, 20 Mattie St., Auburn. Food for takeout and outdoor dining. Call (315) 282-7686.
Route 20 Grill & Tap, 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-3092 or visit route20grill.com.
Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-7252.
Seafood Express, 97 Owasco Road, Owasco. Food for takeout. Call (315) 255-3131 or visit facebook.com/seafoodexpressauburn.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco. Food for takeout. Visit sebsgreenshutters.com.
Simple Roast Coffee, 360 Grant Ave., Sennett, and 321 Genesee St., Auburn. Drive-thru service. Visit simpleroastcoffee.com.
Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-4043.
Spoon and Forks, 264 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 515-3718.
Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 258-7178.
Subway, 76 North St., 217 Grant Ave. and 297 Grant Ave., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 253-4507, (315) 252-9600 or (315) 252-6963, respectively.
Sunset Restaurant, 93 N. Division St., Auburn. Food for takeout. Call (315) 252-9765 or visit facebook.com/thesunsetauburn.
Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St., Auburn. Packaged beer for takeout (no growler fills) and outdoor seating. Call (315) 294-3519 or visit facebook.com/thirstypug.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn. Packaged beer and growler fills, and outdoor seating. Call (315) 729-6326 or find the bar on Facebook.
Tom Thumb Drive In, 6143 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Food for takeout. Call (315) 253-3458 or visit tomthumbdrivein.com.
Underground Bottle Shop, 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Wine, cider and liquor for curbside pickup or delivery. Call (315) 252-5696 or visit undergroundbottleshop.com.
Wild's Eats & Sweets, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 252-8035 or visit wildsauburn.com.
Northern Cayuga County
Brenda's Diner, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 776-5070 or find it on Facebook.
The Busted Yolk, 11384 North St. Road, Cato. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 567-5563 or visit facebook.com/thebustedyolk.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. Wine for takeout and delivery, and reheatable meals to-go from noon to 6 p.m. Call (315) 947-2069 or visit facebook.com/collocaestate.
Happy Days Drive In, 3022 State Route 370, Meridian. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 626-2943.
Montezuma Winery and Hidden Marsh Distillery, 2981 Routes 5 and 20, Seneca Falls. Wine, spirits and fudge for takeout. Visit facebook.com/montezumawineryandhiddenmarshdistillery.
Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 776-5573 or find it on Facebook.
Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron. Food for takeout. Call (315) 776-8494 or find the diner on Facebook.
Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling. For info on future pickup sales, visit facebook.com/sterlingcidery.
Onondaga County
Bailiwick Market and Cafe, 441 Route 5, Elbridge. Food for takeout. Call (315) 277-5632 or visit facebook.com/bailiwickmarketandcafe.
Doug's Fish Fry, 8 Jordan St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 685-3288.
Elephant and the Dove, 9 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 682-2123 or visit facebook.com/elephantandthedove.
Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles. Food and beer for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 685-9600 or visit fingerlakesontap.com.
Gilda's, 12 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food, beer and wine for takeout. Call (315) 685-7234 or visit facebook.com/gildasskaneateles.
Happy Star, 243 E. Main St., Elbridge. Food for takeout. Call (315) 689-1714.
Johnny Angel's, 22 Jordan St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 685-0100 or visit facebook.com/johnnyangelsheavenlyburgers.
The Krebs, 53 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout from Elephant and the Dove. Call (315) 685-2123 or visit facebook.com/thekrebs.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 554-8194 or visit facebook.com/lakehousepub.
Last Shot Distillery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles. Curbside bottle sales only. Call (315) 554-8241 or visit facebook.com/lastshotdistillery.
Mirbeau Inn & Spa, 851 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles. Food for curbside takeout. Call (877) 647-2328 or visit facebook.com/mirbeauskaneateles.
Moro's Kitchen, 28 Jordan St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 685-6116 or visit moroskitchen.com.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles. Food and coffee drinks for takeout. Call (315) 685-2200 or visit facebook.com/rosaliescucina.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Call (315) 685-3405 or visit facebook.com/sherwoodinn.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles. Crowlers of beer to go. Call (315) 975-1747 or visit facebook.com/skanbrew.
Skan-Ellus Drive In, 1659 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Skaneateles. Food for takeout. Visit skanellusdrivein.com.
Towpath Pizza, 2 S. Main St., Jordan. Food for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. Call (315) 689-0043 or visit towpathpizza.com/menu.
Tres Primos, 1099 Route 5, Elbridge. Food and beverages for takeout. Call (315) 277-5508.
Valentine's Delicatessen, 18 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 685-8804 or visit valentinespizza.com.
Willow Glen Cafe, 3981 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 685-3208.
Southern Cayuga County
Apple Station Winery, 5279 Cross Road, Cayuga. Wine, spirits and hard cider for takeout. Call (315) 889-5185 or (315) 730-4239.
Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 Route 90, Ledyard. Packaged beer for takeout. Call or text (315) 294-0447 or visit facebook.com/aurorabrewco.
The Benn Conger Inn, 206 W. Cortland St., Groton. Food for takeout. Call (607) 898-5817.
Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry. Wine for delivery and pickup. Visit brightleafvineyard.com or call (315) 364-5323.
Chateau Dusseau, 5292 Erron Hill Road, Locke. Wine for takeout. Visit chateaudusseau.com.
Drifters on Owasco, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia. Food and beverages for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 497-1055 or visit facebook.com/driftersonowasco.
Dugan's Country Grill, 3228 Route 34B, Aurora. Food for takeout. Call (315) 364-5500 or find the restaurant on Facebook.
Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora. Food and beverages for takeout. Call (315) 364-8006 or visit facebook.com/fargobargrill.
The Gathering Restaurant, 1630 Route 38, Moravia. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 497-3663 or visit facebook.com/thegatheringrestaurantmoravia.
Genoa Hotel, 10060 Route 90, Genoa. Food for takeout. Call (315) 497-9565.
Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 161 Main St., Moravia. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 497-2222 or visit facebook.com/giuseppespizzeriaofmoravia.
Grisamore Cider Works, 4069 Goose St., Locke. Free bottle delivery (four bottle minimum). Email info@grisamoreciderworks.com or visit facebook.com/grisamoreciderworks.
Gus’s Pizzeria, 121 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Call (315) 889-2003.
Heart & Hands Wine Co., 4162 Route 90, Union Springs. Wine for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. Visit heartandhandswine.com.
King Ferry Pizzeria, 1007 Main St., King Ferry. Food for takeout. Call (315) 364-8084.
Long Point Winery, 1485 Lake Road, Aurora. Wine sales only. Call (315) 364-6990 or visit facebook.com/longpointwinery.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. Growler fills to go. Visit facebook.com/summerhill.brewing.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. Food and wine for takeout. Call (315) 364-5100 or visit facebook.com/treleavenwines.
Weedsport
Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Food for takeout. Call (315) 834-6251 or find the restaurant on Facebook.
Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Food for takeout. Call (315) 834-7098.
Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. Food for takeout. Call (315) 834-8811.
Lin Bo Chinese Restaurant, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Food for takeout. Call (315) 834-6214.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8920 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Packaged beer and pizza for takeout. Call (315) 834-7027 or visit facebook.com/lunkenheimercraftbrewingcompany.
Nino's Pizzeria, 8889 S. Seneca St., Weedsport. Food for takeout and delivery. Call (315) 834-6756.
