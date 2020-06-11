LIST: Cayuga County-area takeout, delivery, outdoor options during COVID-19

Events

• The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency will host a public hearing at 4 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Spruce Haven Farm, 5004 White Road, Union Springs. The hearing concerns Global Common Energy's application for financial assistance with the construction of an anaerobic digestion, processing and renewable natural gas collection system there. The meeting will be limited to 10 people due to COVID-19, but a video feed will be available at global.gotomeeting.com/join/557742477 or (646) 749-3112 (access code 557-742-477). For more information, visit cayugacountyida.org.

• The Seymour Public Library Finance Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 15; and the Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, both via Zoom. To attend, email seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org by noon the day of the meeting.

• The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency will host a public hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Aurelius Town Hall, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. The hearing concerns Cayuga Milk Ingredients' application for assistance with building additions to its facility. The meeting will be limited to six people due to COVID-19, but a video feed will be available at global.gotomeeting.com/join/423645093 or (872) 240-3412 (access code 423-645-093). For more information, visit cayugacountyida.org.

• A Father's Day chicken barbecue will be held Sunday, June 21, at the King Ferry Fire Department, 1011 Route 34B, King Ferry. Food is available for pickup only by 11 a.m. For more information, or to preorder, call (315) 575-4789.

• The Poplar Ridge Fire Department will host a Father's Day chicken barbecue, for pickup only. One hundred and fifty meals will be available. To preorder, call (315) 364-7344.

• The Fleming Fire Department No. 1 will hold its annual Father's Day chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, June 21, at the department, 6063 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Dinners are $10 and available by drive-thru only.

• A public hearing to review requests to include real property into the Cayuga County Agricultural District will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/4iJOnue3Pcw. The public can comment by calling (315) 294-8051. Maps of the 10 parcels, which were requested to be added during the annual application period of March 1-30, can be found at cayugacounty.us/1539/agriculture-farmland-protection-board.