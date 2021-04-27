Live Merry-Go-Round shows to return for The Rev's 2021 season

After almost two years of intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rev Theatre Co. will once again welcome patrons into the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse this summer.
The Auburn-based theater company will open its 2021 season on June 30 with "42nd Street," Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock announced Tuesday morning.
In a news release, Smock said The Rev has themed the season "Reunion, Recovery, Resilience." The company, previously known as the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, canceled most of its 62nd season last year. Instead of live performances, it presented a virtual concert and a filmed version of its final show of the season, "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story."
"'Reunion' reflects our excitement and determination to reunite with our audiences and artists. 'Recovery' for the arts is long-term. 'Resilience' because in 63 years we haven’t closed our doors once — and this word captures our optimism and strength as we embrace this new post-pandemic world," Smock said. "We are dedicated to our community, our industry, to racial and social equality, to inclusivity and to our bright future ahead. The Rev is serious about getting theater people back to work and audiences back in our seats.”
A timely musical about Broadway struggling to survive during a crisis, "42nd Street" will continue at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through July 28. It will be followed by "Footloose," a musical featuring all the songs from the 1984 Kevin Bacon film, from Aug. 4 through Sept. 1. Concluding the season will be "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver" from Sept. 8 through Sept. 29.
The Rev's new works series, The Pitch, will not return to the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater this summer, Smock said. It will be back in 2022 with five musicals. Coming to the Owasco playhouse that same year will be "Sister Act" and "Ragtime," which were slated for this season but unable to be produced due to the limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has affected just about every aspect of life, but few have been so acutely endangered as arts and culture.
In his announcement, Smock also detailed the safety measures The Rev will take this season. The company is improving the ventilation at the playhouse by installing AtmosAir duct purification technology and ultraviolet-C filtration fans, he said, and will open 16 panels along the sides of the venue for fresh air during shows. The company will use electrostatic cleaning and sanitation as well.
The Rev will continue social distancing and bi-weekly testing for all of its employees, and promotes a fully vaccinated workplace. Director of Productions and Operations Michael Iannelli said the company has not had a single case of COVID-19 in the past year. At the playhouse, patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result in order to see shows.
Ticket sales for the 2021 season will resume May 17. Sales are paused while The Rev finalizes its capacity, Director of Audience Services Jessica Alexander said. The company will monitor New York state COVID-19 guidance through the spring and summer and, if the capacity at the playhouse can be raised, more tickets will be made available and audiences will be notified.
“We recognize that we will only have so many seats left to sell once our subscribers and existing single ticket holders are accommodated and reseated. Some shows are already sold out. We want to perform for as many people as possible and encourage our loyal patrons — and anyone who wants the joy of live theater back in their life — to buy on May 17 or as early as possible," Alexander said.
Meanwhile, The Rev's Musical Theatre Intensive training program will return this summer for high school students, as will its Summer Outreach Tour.
The company's director of education, Lisa Chase, described the tour as "one of the most enduring components of the company's 63-year legacy."
“The tour ensures that families throughout New York state have free access to live theater," she said.
For more information, including the summer tour schedule and ticket availability, call 1-800-457-8897 or visit therevtheatre.com.
