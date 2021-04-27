Live Merry-Go-Round shows to return for The Rev's 2021 season

A timely musical about Broadway struggling to survive during a crisis, "42nd Street" will continue at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through July 28. It will be followed by "Footloose," a musical featuring all the songs from the 1984 Kevin Bacon film, from Aug. 4 through Sept. 1. Concluding the season will be "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver" from Sept. 8 through Sept. 29.

The Rev's new works series, The Pitch, will not return to the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater this summer, Smock said. It will be back in 2022 with five musicals. Coming to the Owasco playhouse that same year will be "Sister Act" and "Ragtime," which were slated for this season but unable to be produced due to the limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his announcement, Smock also detailed the safety measures The Rev will take this season. The company is improving the ventilation at the playhouse by installing AtmosAir duct purification technology and ultraviolet-C filtration fans, he said, and will open 16 panels along the sides of the venue for fresh air during shows. The company will use electrostatic cleaning and sanitation as well.