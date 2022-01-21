'Local control': How end of COVID contact tracing affects Cayuga County schools

A meeting between Cayuga County school superintendents and the health department led to a change in how COVID-19 contact tracing investigations will be conducted.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Thursday that the department is not issuing isolation or quarantine orders "unless there is a special circumstance."

"We don't anticipate that within our school settings," Cuddy said, confirming that the department would no longer handle contact tracing for school cases.

She continued, "Schools no longer need to send us the contact tracing list for us to enter into the system and then communicate out to the families. They still do need to notify families when there is a positive student. They still do need to be aware of when children and staff are in isolation or quarantine. They need to continue to uphold and adhere to the prevention activities ... Their workload continues."

While that could be a lot for school districts to handle, it's a welcomed change for superintendents. John Birmingham, superintendent of the Moravia Central School District, said one of the challenges during the recent COVID-19 surge is that the health department was inundated with cases. That meant some families had to wait several days to hear from local health officials, if they heard from them at all.

"By the time they got ahold of people that might have been exposed, the person was already infected and had symptoms because it spread much quicker and the symptoms came on much quicker," Birmingham said.

After changes to isolation and quarantine guidance — positive cases must isolate for five days instead of 10 and close contacts should quarantine for five days — the school superintendents and health department met virtually on Tuesday. It was during that meeting the superintendents, according to Birmingham, asked for "local control" of contact tracing. Cuddy supported that request.

It may appear to be a shifting of responsibilities, but school districts have already played a significant role in contact tracing investigations. In Moravia, Birmingham said nurses would call the positive cases and contact other families to notify them if they needed to keep their children at home if they were a close contact.

Mike Jorgenson, the superintendent of the Port Byron school district, wrote in a newsletter that "formal contact tracing in schools has ended."

"Our building principals will no longer have to watch hours of lunchroom video, calculate exact times of contact between students, and complete extensive spreadsheets each time we are made aware of a positive COVID-19 case," he said. "School administrators can now quickly scan video, examine seating charts, and have quick conversations with students and staff to determine possible exposures."

But Jorgenson noted that the end of contact tracing will not eliminate the need for students to quarantine when they are exposed to COVID-19. However, he does expect that the number of students needing to quarantine will decrease.

One reason the superintendents are confident that they can handle the workload is the availability of rapid tests. Jorgenson said they can use rapid tests for asymptomatic students in situations where there may have been a school-based contact with a positive case.

Birmingham also highlighted the benefits of rapid testing and how that helps ensure students can remain in classes. He called it a "game-changer" because they can test kits who may have COVID symptoms or if there are asymptomatic children who were exposed to the virus.

"The access to the number of tests we have now provide us with that mitigation step we didn't have before," he said.

Cayuga County has reported more than 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Sept. 1, and over 20% of those cases (1,712) involve students, teachers and school staff. Auburn, the largest school district in the county, has the most cases (562) among its staff and students. Moravia has 308 cases, with 227 in the last two weeks. Port Byron has the fewest cases (122).

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

