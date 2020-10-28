Local ghost hunter shares Auburn Castle experience as auction deadline looms

DiBello said the group never sets out to prove that a property is haunted, but that it isn't haunted. And though he doesn't want to divulge too many of the group's findings at the mansion before Conti's mini-documentary is released, the ones shared on its Facebook page hint at two eventful nights. An SLS camera, which uses an infrared grid to detect movements invisible to the naked eye, captured what DiBello believes is a tall figure. Another clip shows two figures in a hallway. But perhaps the best evidence the group has released thus far is audio.

In the basement, two Soul Searchers attempted to communicate with what they believed was a presence there. After they asked if that's where the presence died, a man's voice can be heard saying "yeah." And near the basement stairs, the group captured another instance of what DiBello called electronic voice phenomena — an agonized man yelling, "Will somebody help me?"

"It's clear as day," DiBello said of the clips. "To us, that was pretty cool."