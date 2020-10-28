Local ghost hunter shares Auburn Castle experience as auction deadline looms

The auction for the Auburn Castle will close at midnight on Halloween — an appropriate time, as the historic property may just be haunted.
The 1870 brick Gothic revival mansion at 45 Owasco St. was the subject of two paranormal investigations this year by local ghost hunting group the Soul Searchers.
The group's founder, Shawn DiBello, told The Citizen on Tuesday that the investigations were recorded and made into a mini-documentary by Jessi Conti of Chariot Media-Productions. Its release has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the meantime, the Soul Searchers are sharing bits and pieces of their many findings on their Facebook page.
The Soul Searchers first visited the Auburn Castle on a frigid February night, after owner Patrick Collier Connelly had decided to sell it. Since buying the mansion in 2017, he's encountered his share of strange phenomena as he replaced its roof, installed electricity and completed other restoration work there. He told The Citizen that he often feels like he hears footsteps upstairs. Two different visitors said they were touched on the neck in the servant stairwell. And several people have reported seeing shadowy figures in the basements of both the mansion and its carriage house.
Connelly said he never made a big deal out of the phenomena. But word of the potential haunting made its way to Suzanne Updyke, a professional psychic medium and member of the Soul Searchers. The group also connected with Connelly through real estate broker Michael DeRosa, who is organizing the auction of the Auburn Castle and is a former classmate of DiBello's.
Eventually, DeRosa and Connelly asked the group to spend a night at the mansion. The broker told The Citizen he wasn't worried the investigation would produce anything that would lessen demand.
"You either believe or you don't believe in supernatural activity," he said. "Some find it alluring and believe it adds to the overall desirability of the property, and some believe otherwise."
On the contrary, demand for the Auburn Castle has been "incredible," DeRosa said. Bidding began at $25,000 in early September, and more than 250 bids have been submitted so far.
Among the bidders is actor and producer Will Keenan, who is currently restoring a historic church in southern New Jersey that is also believed to be haunted. Since reopening in 2017, it's welcomed thousands of visitors for events, tours and more. Keenan told The Citizen that he and his team (which includes Emmy winner Drea de Matteo of "The Sopranos") would take a similar approach to the Auburn mansion, restoring it and opening it to the public. The property could also be used to create entertainment content, he continued, such as an unscripted series about the restoration.
Other bids for the mansion have come from around the world, DeRosa said. After the auction ends Oct. 31, he and Connelly will likely ask the top five bidders to submit their best offers and come see the Auburn Castle in person. The broker wants the buyer to actually set foot on the property, which has been difficult due to New York's COVID-19 traveler quarantine policy.
DeRosa believes at least some of those bids were motivated by the mansion's potential haunting. He's used that angle in some of his marketing, including a trailer Conti made that the broker posted in April to announce the property's sale and promote the Soul Searchers investigation. Around that time, the group returned to the Auburn Castle for a second, less frigid night there.
DiBello said the group never sets out to prove that a property is haunted, but that it isn't haunted. And though he doesn't want to divulge too many of the group's findings at the mansion before Conti's mini-documentary is released, the ones shared on its Facebook page hint at two eventful nights. An SLS camera, which uses an infrared grid to detect movements invisible to the naked eye, captured what DiBello believes is a tall figure. Another clip shows two figures in a hallway. But perhaps the best evidence the group has released thus far is audio.
In the basement, two Soul Searchers attempted to communicate with what they believed was a presence there. After they asked if that's where the presence died, a man's voice can be heard saying "yeah." And near the basement stairs, the group captured another instance of what DiBello called electronic voice phenomena — an agonized man yelling, "Will somebody help me?"
"It's clear as day," DiBello said of the clips. "To us, that was pretty cool."
The Soul Searchers founder believes the man could be Vernon Dewey, husband of Virginia (Pastushan) Dewey, who sold the Auburn Castle to Connelly. Vernon passed away in 2001 after a heart attack at the home, DiBello said. More than a century earlier, the first lady of the house, Jeanie (McAllister) Laurie, also passed away there after a flu-like illness. The mansion was built for her husband, Auburn Woolen Mill Superintendent Samuel Laurie, to resemble the manors of his native Scotland. It would serve as the home of several subsequent superintendents before being bought by the Pastushan family.
"It's a great house, with a lot of character," DiBello said. "I really hope whoever buys it does right by it."
