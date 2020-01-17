Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian extends winning streak, Port Byron falls to Onondaga

Cato-Meridian boys basketball jumped above .500 for the first time in almost a month, defeating Faith Heritage 64-57 on Friday Night.

Three players scored 10 or more points for the Blue Devils, led by Marcus Ramacus with 18 points. Next up was Trevor Lunkenheimer with 15 points, and Robbie Krieger added 12.

Cato-Meridian was down 34-26 at halftime, but outscored Faith Heritage 21-8 in the third quarter to take the lead.

The Blue Devils (6-5), after losing four straight from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, have now won four straight. Cato-Meridian next travels to Marcellus on Tuesday. The Mustangs beat the Blue Devils in their previous meeting at the beginning of the month.

Onondaga 46, Port Byron 41: The Panthers nearly stole one from the state-ranked Tigers behind a 26-point night from Kody Kurtz. Kurtz also registered six rebounds and six steals. Brandon Relfe contributed six points and six assists.

Port Byron hits the road for Fabius-Pompey on Monday.

Union Springs 57, Tioga 44: Jose Reyes led the Wolves with 17 points and Chris Daum nabbed 15 points.

Union Springs (8-4) faces South Seneca on Tuesday.