Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian extends winning streak, Port Byron falls to Onondaga

Cato-Meridian boys basketball jumped above .500 for the first time in almost a month, defeating Faith Heritage 64-57 on Friday Night.
Three players scored 10 or more points for the Blue Devils, led by Marcus Ramacus with 18 points. Next up was Trevor Lunkenheimer with 15 points, and Robbie Krieger added 12.
Cato-Meridian was down 34-26 at halftime, but outscored Faith Heritage 21-8 in the third quarter to take the lead.
The Blue Devils (6-5), after losing four straight from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, have now won four straight. Cato-Meridian next travels to Marcellus on Tuesday. The Mustangs beat the Blue Devils in their previous meeting at the beginning of the month.
Onondaga 46, Port Byron 41: The Panthers nearly stole one from the state-ranked Tigers behind a 26-point night from Kody Kurtz. Kurtz also registered six rebounds and six steals. Brandon Relfe contributed six points and six assists.
Port Byron hits the road for Fabius-Pompey on Monday.
Union Springs 57, Tioga 44: Jose Reyes led the Wolves with 17 points and Chris Daum nabbed 15 points.
Union Springs (8-4) faces South Seneca on Tuesday.
Jamesville-DeWitt 66, Auburn 61: Auburn fell behind early to a hot-shooting Red Rams team. The Maroons held J-D without a made 3 in the second half, but couldn't compete the comeback.
Shareef Edwards led Auburn's scorers with 18 points, Shaheed Beal posted 17 points, and Jay Baranick notched 12.
Auburn next faces East Syracuse Minoa in a pivotal SCAC division game next Friday.
Newfield 82, Moravia 63: Deegan Sovocool and Justin Pettit both posted 20-point nights, but the Blue Devils couldn’t take down the Trojans.
Pettit knocked down six of his 10 tries from three-point range. Ryan Robbins added 12 points with four 3s. Sovoccol also grabbed nine rebounds and had three assists and two blocks. Gavin Stayton led the team with five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 66, Tioga 42: Renee Park scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers to help lead the Wolves.
Danielle Waldron contributed 14 points, Kailey Kalet scored 10 points and Payton Gilbert added nine.
Union Springs (8-3) travels to Lansing on Tuesday.
Candor 43, Southern Cayuga 37 (overtime): Avrey Colton finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Chiefs, while Kaley Driscoll added nine points and six rebounds. Charli Bennett chipped in with five points, eight steals and six rebounds.
Southern Cayuga heads to Onondaga on Tuesday.
ICE HOCKEY
Clinton 4, Auburn 1: RJ Szakalski scored the Maroons' lone goal on an assist by Ty Hlywa.
Goalie Aaron Kowal made 30 saves.
Skaneateles 6, Oswego 0: Garrett Krieger scored a pair of goals and a pair of assists to life the Lakers.
Jack Henry contributed a pair of goals, Charlie Russell had a goal and an assist and Cole Heintz scored a goal. Cam Lowe added three assists and Charlie Major had a pair of asissts.
Goalie Chad Lowe made 10 saves.
BOWLING
Boys
Chittenango 2191, Weedsport 2064: For the Warriors, Jacob Blaylock led with a 453 series and Zach Nemec had high game with a 188.
Auburn 2835, Fayetteville-Manlius 2799: James Wilkes rolled a 646 series with a high game of 266.
Girls
Chittenango 1786, Weedsport 1475: Alanna Golden led the Warriors with a 324 series and Bridget Hickey had high game of 135.
Auburn 2681, Fayetteville-Manlius 2387: Kaylee Hodson led the Maroons with a 671 series and a high game of 236.
FROM THURSDAY
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 2, Ithaca 1: Grace Kush and Olivia Cox each scored a goal for the Lakers.
Rebecca Cain added an assist and goalie Isabelle Wells made 23 saves.