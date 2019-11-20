For the first time since 2015, there will be a Republican on the Auburn City Council.
Following the absentee ballot count, Timothy Locastro received the second-most votes in the five-person race for Auburn City Council. Locastro, a Republican, will join the council in January.
According to the Cayuga County Board of Elections, Locastro netted 160 votes during the absentee count. Jimmy Giannettino, a Democrat, received 141. Dia Carabajal, also a Democrat, added 140 to her overall total.
When combined with the election night tally, Giannettino led the field with 3,316 votes. He was re-elected to serve a second four-year term on the council.
The race for the second seat was undecided on election night. Locastro led Carabajal, who was elected in 2015, by 29 votes. The absentees decided the race.
The early results during Tuesday's count showed Locastro maintained his lead over Carabajal. Once the remaining ballots were counted, Locastro added to the margin. He finished with 2,986 votes — 49 ahead of Carabajal, who received 2,937 votes.
Adam Miller, a Republican, received 103 votes during the absentee count to finish with 1,845. Justin Burchard, a Libertarian, picked up three more votes to finish with 122.
This story will be updated.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.
