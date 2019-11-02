A lifelong resident of the city, Timothy Locastro loves living in Auburn. Recently, however, he said he’s come to feel the city is headed in the wrong direction. Now, the first-time candidate for Auburn City Council is hoping to bring balance to city hall, he said.
“If people are looking for change, I’m the guy,” Locastro said.
Locastro is running on the Republican, Conservative and Indendence ballot lines along with running mate Adam Miller, and is joined in challenging incumbents Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal by Libertarian candidate Justin Buchard.
With a 5-0 Democratic majority on the council, Locastro said he’s running to bring balance to the council. Even if he only changes votes to 4-1, Locastro said he felt the different perspective he brings would be a useful addition to the council.
The different perspective Locastro offers as a Republican and a businessman, he said, could help promote discussions that result in new solutions that otherwise might not get brought up.
“If we don’t agree on things, that’s good for government,” he said. “But at the end of the council meeting, we can shake hands and move on to the next meeting.”
Currently a superintendent for Upstate Paving, Locastro retired in 2001 from a career in maintenance at the Auburn Correctional Facility and as a vocation instructor at the state’s Willard Drug Treatment Campus.
While campaigning for council and going door-to-door, Locastro said he’s heard overwhelmingly from residents that taxes and utilities continue to rise while the population is dropping. People feel like their issues aren’t being heard at city hall, he said.
“Like I’ve said from day one, we just can’t keep going back to the taxpayers for money. They don’t have it,” Locastro said.
One issue in particular Locastro said “99 percent” of residents at the more than 2,000 houses he’s knocked on are dissatisfied with is the implementation of back-in parking on Genesee Street.
Although Locastro said he understood it was required by the state as a stipulation for funding the paving work, he said he felt the city could have negotiated things better.
“It’s got to be hurting downtown. We’ve got to deal with the state, we’ve got to deal with our politicians and see if they can help us,” Locastro said.
If elected, Locastro said he would try to meet with the state to come up with an alternate plan that could be implemented.
During a televised debate between the candidates, Locastro expressed wariness about always accepting state grants, saying that they often come with strings attached, and the city should be able to afford needed projects on its own, without relying on grants or overspending.
For example, Locatro said at the time he was “100% for” a new public safety building to house the Auburn Fire Department, he said the city cannot continue to raise taxes and utilities to pay for such projects.
Similar to the back-in parking, Locastro said he wasn’t satisfied with the way the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center was done, saying that building it on the public parking lot used largely by YMCA clients was a mistake.
But, he said what’s done is done, and as a councilor Locastro would like to make the best of it and work with the center’s staff and with the state to attract more and more visitors.
Locastro said spending at city hall seems like “a free-for-all,” and said the city cannot keep raising taxes and utilities.
“You’re only as good as your people,” he said.
One area Locastro said he would like to work with both staff and fellow councilors is shared services. In particular, he said he’d want to explore whether certain management positions in the city could be shared with other municipalities as a way to reduce taxes.
To help lessen the tax burden on city residents, Locastro said he would want to work to find grants or other programs to help bring manufacturers back to the city.
As for giving residents more of a voice in government, Locastro said that, rather than asking residents to attend more council meetings, he would go to them.
“If elected, I’m going to go door to door looking for people’s opinions on the city,” Locastro said.