The Long Hill Road Bridge in the town of Moravia will be closed to all traffic starting 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in advance of a planned replacement, according to the Cayuga County Highway Division.
The bridge, located southeast of the intersection of Warner Road and Long Hill Road, is being closed due to "extensive deterioration of the concrete structure" found during a recent bridge inspection, according to a county road closure alert.
The bridge will remain closed until a replacement is completed, with construction expected to begin spring of 2020.