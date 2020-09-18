Longtime Auburn-area restaurant site goes up in flames

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SENNETT — Fire caused extensive damage Friday at Route 20 Grill & Tap, a restaurant just outside of Auburn that traces its roots to 1904.

The restaurant at 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett, was reported to be fully involved in flames shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday and part of an exterior deck collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.

Firefighters initially entered the building and fought flames from the first and second floors before being evacuated from the second floor as a safety precaution.

Flames were reported to be seen in the roof of the building just after 4 p.m.

Officials closed traffic in both directions on Route 20 near the fire scene between Kenwood Road in Auburn and Walker Road in Sennett.

The Sennett Fire Department received assistance at the scene from Owasco, Aurelius, Fleming, Skaneateles, Jordan and the Auburn Fire Department.

Fire investigators were requested to respond to the scene. The fire was reported to be out at about 4:40 p.m.

The Route 20 Grill & Tap has been open since April 2018, the fourth different restaurant to open in the space after it had been the home of a single restaurant for about a century.