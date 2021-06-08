Longtime Auburn schools athletic and physical education director retiring

Pirozzolo said Adams-Snell is joining the Saratoga Springs City School District. He said the new director of data coordination and analysis spot entails responsibilities similar to the old job, but will involve "really looking at data and working with our administrators on really finding achievement gaps, what's working, what's not, and being able to present that to principals."

Shannon Dunbar was approved for the data coordination and analysis position. According to Tuesday's board agenda, Dunbar is supposed to get a four-year probationary appointment starting July 1 and tentatively ending June 30, 2025, with a $89,000 salary. Dygert said Dunbar is a science teacher and the academic chair in Moravia, adding she was a administrative intern this year.

"She's going to be wonderful," Pirozzolo said.

The end of the director of PTech and grants coordinator job was also approved by the board. The PTech responsibilities are going to other administrators, Pirozzolo said, adding Auburn Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Sarah Cupelli already handles most of the grant coordination work.