Longtime Auburn schools athletic and physical education director retiring

AUBURN — After decades with the district, Auburn Enlarged City School District Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics Dr. Tamela Ray is retiring.
The board of education approved Ray's retirement at its meeting Tuesday night. Ray joined the district as a teacher in 1985 and became athletic director in 1996.
Among her personal accolades is the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance Professional of the Year Award in 2016. Her last day is listed as July 31.
After the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo thanked Ray.
"She is going to be so hard to replace. You really can't replace a person like Dr. Ray," Pirozzolo said.
Ray works "non-stop," Pirozzolo said, adding she has been a leader regarding health, athletics and physical education at both the local and statewide levels, having served in various state roles.
Pirozzolo said Ray considered retirement about four years ago.
"I went to her and said to her, 'Please don't retire,' and she stayed on an extra four years," Pirozzolo said, adding students and the community benefited from Ray remaining. Pirozzolo was grateful to her for that.
Ray notified Pirozzolo and the board of her intention to leave over a month ago, but she just put in her date of retirement on Tuesday. As a result, the district did "an anticipated opening" for the position, and the first round of candidate interviews will be Thursday.
"I wish her the best," Pirozzolo said. "She deserves a rest, she's been busy for 36 years."
In other news:
Auburn is creating some administrative positions for the next academic year while getting rid of others.
The board approved a resolution eliminating Auburn's current director of instructional support and data job and another resolution creating a director of data coordination and analysis spot.
Similarly, the removal of the director of PTech and grants coordinator role was approved by the board, and the board also OK'd creating a director of English language arts, math and personalized learning position. The board also approved two separate people for the new roles.
Abigail Adams-Snell, who started as director of instructional support and data in February 2019, is resigning July 1. Adams-Snell's resignation was approved Tuesday.
Pirozzolo said Adams-Snell is joining the Saratoga Springs City School District. He said the new director of data coordination and analysis spot entails responsibilities similar to the old job, but will involve "really looking at data and working with our administrators on really finding achievement gaps, what's working, what's not, and being able to present that to principals."
Shannon Dunbar was approved for the data coordination and analysis position. According to Tuesday's board agenda, Dunbar is supposed to get a four-year probationary appointment starting July 1 and tentatively ending June 30, 2025, with a $89,000 salary. Dygert said Dunbar is a science teacher and the academic chair in Moravia, adding she was a administrative intern this year.
"She's going to be wonderful," Pirozzolo said.
The end of the director of PTech and grants coordinator job was also approved by the board. The PTech responsibilities are going to other administrators, Pirozzolo said, adding Auburn Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Sarah Cupelli already handles most of the grant coordination work.
Also, Melissa O'Donnell was approved for the English language arts, math and personalized learning post, on a probationary basis ending June 30, 2025, at a $89,000 salary. O'Donnell is currently a curriculum coordinator with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Pirozzolo said O'Donnell has been working with Auburn as part of her BOCES duties and has been impressed with her work.
"She has done a lot of work in our district already. She's very well known in our county. She is excellent at what she does," Pirozzolo said. "We are very lucky to have her come in and work for Auburn full-time"
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.