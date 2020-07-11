Longtime Auburn theater director recognized by Who's Who

Ed Sayles didn't consider himself accomplished — until someone listed all his accomplishments to him.
Sayles, the former director of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, has been named a recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented by Marquis Who's Who, whose biographical profiles recognize "the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor," it said in a news release.
Sayles, a subject of Marquis Who's Who since 1996, told The Citizen Friday that the recognition is "wonderful — almost like therapy."
A self-doubter by nature, Sayles can recall choreography and casting choices from 20 years ago that he wishes he did differently, he said. So when someone from Marquis interviewed him recently, he was surprised to hear them review what he has accomplished with not only the Auburn theater company (now known as The Rev), but also Mozaic, where he's been a consultant for six years.
"It reminded me of the many good choices I made," he said. "The good things I did accomplish, and the people that I did help."
It's been 10 months since Ed Sayles stepped down as producing director of Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival.
A graduate of SUNY Cortland who went on to work in theater in that city and Ohio, Sayles joined the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse as its producing director in 1981. Over the next 33 years, he grew the theater company's annual budget from $180,000 to $5 million, and annual attendance from 10,000 to more than 50,000. He also oversaw two expansions to the Owasco playhouse in 1993 and 2004, making it the 501-seat, fully heated and air-conditioned space it is today. Friday, he couldn't help reflecting on that same theater being silenced this summer by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm absolutely concerned for all the individuals at the playhouse. This is how they make their livelihood," he said. "And I'm very upset for the subscribers who've come to love the playhouse."
Since retiring from the playhouse in 2014, Sayles has led his own consulting firm, Creative Communications & Development. Its main client is Mozaic, the service provider for people with developmental disabilities formerly known as Arc of Seneca Cayuga. Sayles has worked with Mozaic to raise more than $2 million, supporting a major renovation of the agency's Finger Lakes Textiles facility. He has also consulted at Mozaic's Spotlight Studio, helping the company of more than 40 performers express their talents through performing and visual arts.
"What a privilege I've had over the last six years," he said of his time working with Mozaic.
Sayles also continues to consult with performing arts organizations and write as well, working on theatrical adaptions of Joseph Heller's novel "God Knows" and the story of Helen of Troy.
Sayles lives in Fleming with his wife, Kathleen, and together they have three children and two grandchildren.
