Longtime Auburn theater director recognized by Who's Who

"It reminded me of the many good choices I made," he said. "The good things I did accomplish, and the people that I did help."

A graduate of SUNY Cortland who went on to work in theater in that city and Ohio, Sayles joined the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse as its producing director in 1981. Over the next 33 years, he grew the theater company's annual budget from $180,000 to $5 million, and annual attendance from 10,000 to more than 50,000. He also oversaw two expansions to the Owasco playhouse in 1993 and 2004, making it the 501-seat, fully heated and air-conditioned space it is today. Friday, he couldn't help reflecting on that same theater being silenced this summer by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm absolutely concerned for all the individuals at the playhouse. This is how they make their livelihood," he said. "And I'm very upset for the subscribers who've come to love the playhouse."