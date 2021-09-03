Longtime central New York meteorologist Wayne Mahar to retire

Wayne Mahar, a staple of central New York television news media for more than three decades, announced his retirement on Thursday during a live broadcast at the New York State Fair.

Mahar was chief meteorologist for CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6. He plans to retire in December.

In a news release, CNY Central said Mahar joined the company in 1985. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s Weather Deck. His love of animals led him to adopt a stray cat that once wandered onto the Weather Deck and incorporate him into his daily forecasts. “Doppler the Weather Cat” remains a memorable chapter in Syracuse television history.

As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather. He will be honored by the New York State Broadcasters Association when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame in October.