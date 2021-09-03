Longtime central New York meteorologist Wayne Mahar to retire

Wayne Mahar, a staple of central New York television news media for more than three decades, announced his retirement on Thursday during a live broadcast at the New York State Fair.
Mahar was chief meteorologist for CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6. He plans to retire in December.
In a news release, CNY Central said Mahar joined the company in 1985. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s Weather Deck. His love of animals led him to adopt a stray cat that once wandered onto the Weather Deck and incorporate him into his daily forecasts. “Doppler the Weather Cat” remains a memorable chapter in Syracuse television history.
As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather. He will be honored by the New York State Broadcasters Association when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame in October.
“There is no greater example of broadcast excellence and community service than Wayne Mahar,” said Amy Collins, Vice President and General Manager of WSTM NBC3, WTVH CBS5, CW6, & CNYCentral.com. “Wayne’s genuine love for the work he does, the neighbors he meets, and the commitments he makes to local charities has made Wayne as much a part of Central New York as winter snow and fall foliage.”
In 2008, after founding the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation to honor his late mother, CNY Central said, Mahar launched the first annual Canine Carnival. It has since grown into one of the largest animal rescue events in the nation drawing close to 20,000 attendees and providing more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars to animal rescue groups in and around central New York.
“Wayne is one of those incredibly special people who has found a way to live every day with a smile on his face and a joy of life that is truly genuine and totally infectious,” said CNY Central News Director Sean Carroll. “I’m sure I speak for all of his colleagues over many decades when I say that Wayne Mahar is one of the greatest broadcasters I’ve ever worked with, and he’s an even greater friend.”