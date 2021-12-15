Longtime Syracuse broadcaster Rod Wood dies

Longtime NewsChannel 9 anchor Rod Wood died on Sunday.

WSYR reported that Wood died after a brief illness, surrounded by his five children, a day after turning 81.

Long considered "the dean of Central New York broadcast journalists," covering the news in his native Syracuse and surrounding areas for more than 55 years, Wood had retired in November 2020.

WSYR said that Wood "traced his interest in the news back to his childhood when he wrote and published a neighborhood newspaper while still in elementary school. Part of his interest may have come from his parents. His father and mother met while they both were employed at the 'Syracuse Journal' newspaper – although neither was in the news department."

Wood attended Nottingham High School and later took classes through the University of Maryland, Onondaga Community College, and University College at Syracuse University.

WSYR said that Wood joined WIXT (now WSYR TV) in 1976 as news anchor. He was honored by the Associated Press and many other organizations for news coverage and community involvement. He was also honored for consumer education through reporting, for his regular “Consumer Reports” features. He served as president of the Syracuse Press Club in 1976 and was honored with a plaque on the Press Club’s Wall of Distinction in 2001. He and longtime co-anchor Carrie Lazarus were named to the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2011. Rod and Carrie anchored together for more than 25 years, making them one of the longest-running anchor teams in the nation.

A statement from Wood's family on WSYR's website:

We are beyond sad to report that our beloved father Rod passed away this past Sunday evening.

He was surrounded by his children when God called him home. On the day prior, he had turned 81.

Just a few short weeks ago, he was diagnosed with an inoperable and aggressive cancer. He fought very hard but was unable to overcome it.

A native son, he loved Syracuse and Central New York above all other places. Nothing brought him more joy than serving and delivering the news to our community. His pride in Syracuse and its rich history, past and present, was unceasing. If you were a Central New Yorker, you had a friend in Rod Wood. And we were fortunate to call him ‘Dad’.

Thank you for all the love and support you showed him from the beginning of his career in 1963.

We will miss him beyond measure!

Sincerely,

Rod’s Kids, The Groat Family: John, Chris, Liz, Becky, and Priscilla

