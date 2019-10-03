New York state is entering deer breeding season, which means higher rates of collision between the animals and vehicles.
Two-thirds of those crashes occur during the months of October, November and December, according to a joint news release from the state Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Early fall is a peak time for wildlife activity in New York,” said Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner, in the release. He also urged caution when driving in urban areas.
Mark Schroeder, DMV commissioner, advises people to use "extra caution" during the three-month stretch and to heed the deer warning signs. “When you see a deer-crossing sign along a highway, that means deer have been seen at that location and have collided with cars there," he said in the release.
You have free articles remaining.
It's important to be cautious around dusk and dawn, when visibility is low and wildlife activity is high, according to the DEC. The agency also warns drivers to slow down if a deer is spotted on the side of the road, in case it bolts, and to expect deer to travel in packs.
Brake firmly instead of swerving to avoid hitting an animal. "Swerving can cause a collision with another vehicle, a tree, a pole, or other objects," the release reads.
If you do hit a deer, the agencies recommend pulling over to the side of the road, staying away from the animal and checking your vehicle for damage. You have to fill out an official crash report and sent it to the DMV if a crash results in injury, death or more than $1,000 in damage, according to the release.
As moose sightings pick up in northern New York, so do the chances of colliding with one on the road. The release warns that the size and height of a moose causes greater damage to a car's windshield, not just the front of its body.