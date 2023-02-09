As Valentine’s Day approaches, New York officials are urging people to learn how to recognize and avoid romance and sextortion scams.

The state Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection on Thursday shared information and tools to help identify and outsmart scammers who prey on people’s emotions and trust.

In a news release, officials said romance scams occur when a criminal lies about their identity and uses romantic interest to manipulate or steal from the victim. One common variation used is sextortion, where scammers encourage victims to send intimate images of themselves then demand money to keep it a secret and threaten to expose the victim to their contacts, family, friends and colleagues if payment isn’t sent.

Although almost any age group can be lured into romance scams, the following groups are most frequently targeted:

• Teens, especially boys

• College students

• People over 40

• Seniors, especially widows, widowers and recent divorcees

Common elements of a scam:

Fake profile pictures: Scammers create the illusion of someone you would be attracted to and trust. They seek opportunities to meet someone online and create profiles on a wide range of online platforms including social media, dating sites, messaging apps and porn sites.

Build trust: Scammers are patient and will communicate for weeks or months until they’ve earned your trust.

Unavailable to meet in person: Scammers may propose an in-person meeting, but there will be a last-minute emergency preventing it from happening. Be suspicious of anyone who says they want to meet but then always makes excuses for why they can’t.

Request money: Scammers often start by requesting small amounts of money and paying it back quickly to build trust. Eventually, the scammers will request a large sum of money, usually as a loan, to be wired to them for things ranging from business investments, property, debts, illness and more.

Request explicit images or videos: Some online encounters end in unwanted behaviors including extortion. Scammers may request or coerce victims into sending intimate, explicit images or videos of themselves. They may even coerce victims to perform intimate acts on camera.

Tips to avoid getting scammed:

• If someone you haven’t met in person asks you for money, assume it is a scam.

• Do not give out personal information to someone online, including payment and banking information.

• Use trusted online dating sites, but still exercise caution. Beware of online interactions that quickly ask you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.

• Be cautious of people you meet online who say they are an American abroad or a deployed soldier.

• Familiarize yourself with privacy settings of all your online platforms and consider limiting who has access to your personal information, contact lists and location.

• Turn off or cover your web cameras when you’re not using them.

To thwart sextortion scams, talk to children and teens about online safety and online luring. Many sextortion incidents occur on Instagram or Snapchat. Remind children that pictures or videos can be saved by others and used later for blackmailing.

Additional resources include the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission.