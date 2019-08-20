GEDDES — It took 10 days and 800 pounds of butter to create one of the New York State Fair's most popular attractions.
The American Dairy Association North East on Tuesday unveiled the 51st annual butter sculpture inside the fair's Dairy Products Building. The dairy-inspired artwork, which is sponsored by Wegmans, features a large heart with the slogan, "Milk. Love What's Real."
On one side of the heart, the sculpture shows a grandfather and child dunking cookies in a glass of milk. On the other side, a couple shares a milkshake.
The husband-and-wife team of Marie Pelton and Jim Victor, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, created the sculpture over a 10-day period using butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. It's the 17th consecutive year the couple has produced the annual butter sculpture.
"It's a great honor," Pelton said.
The first look at the butter sculpture came one day before the start of the 13-day fair. The fair opens Wednesday and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2.
While tens of thousands of fairgoers could see the sculpture every day, it's more than a fair exhibit. For dairy producers, it's a way to highlight an important New York industry.
New York ranks fourth among U.S. states for milk production and dairy products account for 47% of the agricultural products sold in New York.
With the butter sculpture, dairy producers hope to highlight the connection between their products and special moments in life.
"When we create meals, we create memories and real dairy is there," said Joel Riehlman, who operates Venture Farms in Fabius. " From the ice cream at a child's birthday party, to our cheese pizza on Friday night, to the milk in our lattes every morning, milk plays an important role in our everyday lives."
For the fair, American Dairy Association North East will hold an Instagram contest. Fairgoers can share photos with the #ButterTogether hashtag and tag @AmericanDairyNE to enter the contest. The grand prize is a $500 Amazon gift card, an Amazon Echo and free pizza for a year. Other prizes and pizza gift cards will be awarded during the fair.
When the fair ends, the sculpture will be removed and the butter will be sent to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, Livingston County. The butter will be placed in a methane digester to create electricity and fertilizer for crops, according to a news release.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.