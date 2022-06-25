'Love who you are': LGBTQ Pride rally held in Auburn

AUBURN — Speaking publicly to a large crowd for the first time, 15-year-old Jaden Dutcher addressed over 60 people gathered in downtown Auburn Saturday.

Jaden tackled the subjects of gender, identity and acceptance at an LGBTQ Pride rally at the Exchange Street Plaza. With a smile and the occasional pause, Jaden talked about the importance of helping people feel accepted.

"Pride House is something that we want to do to help people, mostly my age, to help them see that they shouldn't have to feel different. They aren't different. I mean, they're human beings. We're all human," Jaden said. "Being you isn't something you should have to hide. Love who you are, love who you want to love. I think that loving who you want to love is something that you should embrace."

Prior to introducing Jaden, Christopher Patch, parent of an LGBTQ youth and coordinator for Pride House, referenced the U.S Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. The overturning has prompted concern from LGBTQ advocates worried that Friday's announcement could give way to a rollback of legal protections such as allowing same-sex couples to marry.

"What Pride House is today is not what it could, or should, be tomorrow, next week or next year because the country we live in changes daily. We saw that yesterday," he said. "There are social, religious and political agendas at work that seek to take away the fundamental rights of women, minorities and the LGBTQ community, and we must be ready to recognize those agendas and defend those rights."

The Rev. Ben Fitzergerald-Fye, a member of the LGBTQ community of the Scipioville Presbyterian Church, said he had a message for anti-LGBTQ proponents.

"You will not legislate us away. You will not adjudicate us away, and you sure as Hell will not pray us away, as long as there's breath in my body," Fitzgerald-Fye said, his speech drawing applause at different points. "And to these kids at Pride House and to kids everywhere else who are living in fear, a fear that we have not seen in a really long time, I want you to know that this pastor will spend every breath I have left to make sure you know that God loves you, that God created you, that God made you who you are and what you are and that God will never, never condemn you for expressing your truth in the world."

He concluded with a hopeful note.

"I want our rainbow children to know that I pray for you every day. I pray that God will protect you from the forces of evil trying to hurt you. I pray every day that in your own mind and in your own heart, you will understand that the world is a better place because you're in it. Take it from an old, gay man, it does get better. You all get to make it better," he said.

Other speakers included Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and Linda Webster, mother of a transgender son, artist Blake Chamberlain.

Following the speeches, the band Honky Tonk Hindooz performed as people, some of whom donned multi-colored capes, darted around talking to others. Two of the attendees, with capes in tow, were Eden Gadsby and Soot Hempel. Gadsby came to the event to support Pride House and "support pride."

"Personally, I am gay, and I feel like the youth of the LGBTQIA+ community need to show themselves so we can be strong together," Gadsby said.

