Low levels of algal toxins found in Skaneateles Lake

The Onondaga County Health Department said that low levels of algal toxins have been found in water samples from Skaneateles Lake.

In a Friday news release, the department said that the city of Syracuse reported low levels of toxins in their routine water samples of the untreated intakes in the lake, but that the results are well below health advisory limits for the general population.

Skaneateles Lake is used by several municipalities as a public drinking water supply. Small shoreline algal blooms have been confirmed on the lake this week, the health department said, and samples of both raw and treated drinking water are being tested now and the community will be informed of the results. Enhanced monitoring through daily testing will continue until all samples consistently return to non-detectable results.

The health department reminds residents to never drink untreated surface water, whether or not harmful algal blooms are present. Residents who draw water directly from the lake through near-shore private intakes should take the following precautions:

• Do not use the water for potable purposes such as drinking, making infant formula, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food, or washing dishes, or for pets.