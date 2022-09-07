Low levels of toxins detected in Auburn’s and Owasco’s raw water; drinking water is safe

Low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms were found in raw water entering water treatment plants for the city of Auburn and town of Owasco according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the department said the samples were collected Aug. 31 and Tuesday but no toxins were found in treated drinking water from both systems.

The treatment systems designed to remove these toxins in Auburn and Owasco are currently operating.

• Low levels of toxins are being referred to as such a small amount of toxins that the laboratory could detect them, but could not give a numeric value.

• Auburn provides drinking water to residents in the city, the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the villages of Port Byron, Weedsport, and Cayuga.

• Owasco provides drinking water to residents in the town and the Fleming Consolidated Water District.

Auburn and Owasco have two separate intake pipes located in two different spots of Owasco Lake. Auburn and Owasco have each monitored their drinking water for harmful algal blooms since early August and continue to do so.

The health department said now is a good time to make sure you have enough water stored in case there was a water emergency. The department is promoting the importance of having in storage one gallon of clean water for each person in a home. It is also recommended to have a minimum of a three-day supply stored in the home.

• You do not need to go out and buy bottled water. You may bottle public drinking water from your faucet.

• If bottling your public drinking water, it is important to use only clean, food grade plastic or glass containers that seal tightly and replace your supply every six months.

• If using store-bought water, be mindful the New York State Department Health Department certification is on the product label.

• All bottled water should be stored in a cool location away from direct sunlight.

Questions may be directed to the health department at (315) 253-1560.