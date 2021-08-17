Low levels of toxins detected in Auburn’s raw water

Low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms were found in the city of Auburn’s raw water, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
In a press release on Tuesday, the department said the toxins were found on Monday in raw (untreated) water entering the city’s treatment plant from Owasco Lake. Auburn's treatment system successfully removed the toxins and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of treated drinking water.
Low levels of toxins are being referred to as such a small amount of toxins that the laboratory could detect them, but could not give a numeric value.
Auburn provides drinking water to residents in the city and the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the Villages of Port Byron, Weedsport, and Cayuga.
The town of Owasco also uses Owasco Lake water for its drinking water. Results from samples collected on Monday of both the raw (untreated) water and treated drinking water saw no toxins detected in either sample. Owasco provides drinking water to residents in the towns of Owasco and Fleming.
"It is important to note that the City of Auburn and Town of Owasco have two separate intake pipes located in two different spots of Owasco Lake," The department said. "The City of Auburn and the Town of Owasco have been monitoring their drinking water for harmful algal blooms since early August and will continue to do so. In the future, we will not routinely issue press releases should samples reveal low levels of toxins in the raw water; however, the public will be informed in the event that low levels of toxins are found in the public drinking water."
All sampling results will be posted on the health department’s website under the Harmful Algal Blooms tab, www.cayugacounty.us/health