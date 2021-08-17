Low levels of toxins detected in Auburn’s raw water

Low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms were found in the city of Auburn’s raw water, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

In a press release on Tuesday, the department said the toxins were found on Monday in raw (untreated) water entering the city’s treatment plant from Owasco Lake. Auburn's treatment system successfully removed the toxins and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of treated drinking water.

Low levels of toxins are being referred to as such a small amount of toxins that the laboratory could detect them, but could not give a numeric value.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn provides drinking water to residents in the city and the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the Villages of Port Byron, Weedsport, and Cayuga.

The town of Owasco also uses Owasco Lake water for its drinking water. Results from samples collected on Monday of both the raw (untreated) water and treated drinking water saw no toxins detected in either sample. Owasco provides drinking water to residents in the towns of Owasco and Fleming.