Highways near the New York State Fair will have lower speed limits for the next two weeks.

The state Department of Transportation announced the speed limit on Interstate 690 and Route 695 will be temporarily lowered from 65 to 55 mph beginning Monday, Aug. 21, until Wednesday, Sept. 4. The lower speed limit coincides with the state fair, which runs from Wednesday, Aug. 23, through Monday, Sept. 4.

The agency said the reduced speed limit is to remind travelers that there could a higher volume and slower traffic during the fair.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the state fair.