Lyons Bank promotes Auburn mortgage officer

Lyons National Bank has promoted one of its Auburn employees to a management position.

Craig R. Mietz, who has worked as mortgage originator the bank's Grant Avenue location, has been named an assistant vice president. Mietz has been with Lyons National Bank since 2015, when he joined the company as a mortgage underwriter. The company said he helped the company lead the market in mortgage originations in 2018. Mietz earned bachelor’s degree in economics from St. John Fisher College.

Mietz was one of eight employees throughout the bank's seven-county operation to earn recent promotions.

“The drive and commitment exhibited by these individuals coupled with their additional responsibilities this year made them exceptional candidates for promotion,” said Tom Kime, President of LNB. “LNB achieved another record year of earnings in 2019 and our strongest financial performance to date, we thank all our dedicated staff and recognize these individuals for a job well done.”

Geneva-based Lyons National Bank operates 15 branches in Wayne, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Seneca, Yates and Cayuga Counties.

