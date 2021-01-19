 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M&T Bank in Elbridge temporarily closed due to staffing issue
BUSINESS

M&T Bank in Elbridge temporarily closed due to staffing issue

{{featured_button_text}}
Female hand with money in cash department window. Currency exchange concept
Deposit Photos

The branch of M&T Bank in Elbridge is temporarily closed due to staffing issues.

The branch, located at 239 E. Main St., has been closed since Dec. 19 so that M&T can maintain appropriate staffing in other nearby branches, a representative of the bank told The Citizen.

M&T is working to reopen the branch, but in the meantime, it is maintaining a full-service ATM there. Customers who wish to access a safe deposit box can call 1-800-724-2440 to set up an appointment.

The branches of M&T closest to Elbridge are 33 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; 237 Grant Ave., Auburn; and 100 Kasson Road, Camillus. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: As winter takes hold, drivers should be aware of snow squalls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News