M&T Bank in Elbridge temporarily closed due to staffing issue

The branch of M&T Bank in Elbridge is temporarily closed due to staffing issues.

The branch, located at 239 E. Main St., has been closed since Dec. 19 so that M&T can maintain appropriate staffing in other nearby branches, a representative of the bank told The Citizen.

M&T is working to reopen the branch, but in the meantime, it is maintaining a full-service ATM there. Customers who wish to access a safe deposit box can call 1-800-724-2440 to set up an appointment.

The branches of M&T closest to Elbridge are 33 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; 237 Grant Ave., Auburn; and 100 Kasson Road, Camillus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0