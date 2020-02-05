Macaron business to move into downtown Auburn space

Theresa Mendez is moving her business, Moonflower Macarons, from her home kitchen in Aurora to a commercial space in downtown Auburn.
The space, located at 10 Seminary Ave., will allow Mendez to make up to four times as many of the colorful but temperamental French treat, she told The Citizen Wednesday.
But she's also moving her macaron business into a commercial space because, from there, she'll be able to sell her product by an even greater order of magnitude.
Currently, Mendez can't ship macarons outside the state nor sell them from her home, according to the rules of her Home Processor Exemption from the state Department of Agriculture & Markets.
At the new home of Moonflower Macarons, however, she'll be able to do both.
"The most common questions I've gotten since I started the business have been, 'Do you ship?' and 'Where is your shop?'" she said. "So this answers everybody's questions all at once."
Mendez announced the move on her business's Facebook page Jan. 29. The 575-square-foot Seminary Avenue building was previously occupied by Arts in Motion Dance Center, which moved to 343 Clark St. in Auburn last year. Mendez said she hopes to have her commercial kitchen operating there and handling national shipping orders through moonflowermacarons.com by April or May.
If that goes according to plan, she'll open a boutique shop space with dine-in seating sometime in the fall. The shop will serve pastries like eclairs and cheesecakes in addition to macarons, as well as sustainable, fair trade tea and coffee from Octane Social House in Auburn, Mendez said. She'd like to add some removable trellises to give the shop a French garden feel, she added.
Mendez is working with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency on the next phase of her business, she said.
"They've been really awesome at getting everything together that I need," she said. "If I didn't have that, I don't know that I'd be positioned to make this move."
Moonflower Macarons started as a part-time summer job in 2018, but now Mendez makes between 1,500 and 2,000 macarons a week, she said. The confections don't come easy, either: They must be dyed, mixed and piped by hand in order to achieve their vibrance, chewy texture and perfectly circular form. The treat's visual qualities make it a popular subject on Instagram.
Mendez said her sales increased fivefold in 2019, with most of that new demand coming from Auburn. She attributes that to her weekly presence at the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the Taste NY Market there. She'll return to the weekly market this summer, she said.
"Auburn has really been a driver for me making this move," she said. "Everyone there has been super supportive."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.