Macaron business to move into downtown Auburn space

Mendez announced the move on her business's Facebook page Jan. 29. The 575-square-foot Seminary Avenue building was previously occupied by Arts in Motion Dance Center, which moved to 343 Clark St. in Auburn last year. Mendez said she hopes to have her commercial kitchen operating there and handling national shipping orders through moonflowermacarons.com by April or May.

If that goes according to plan, she'll open a boutique shop space with dine-in seating sometime in the fall. The shop will serve pastries like eclairs and cheesecakes in addition to macarons, as well as sustainable, fair trade tea and coffee from Octane Social House in Auburn, Mendez said. She'd like to add some removable trellises to give the shop a French garden feel, she added.

Mendez is working with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency on the next phase of her business, she said.

"They've been really awesome at getting everything together that I need," she said. "If I didn't have that, I don't know that I'd be positioned to make this move."