Home décor brand MacKenzie-Childs will host its annual Barn Sale later this month, including the popular event's return to the brand's Aurora store for the first time since COVID-19.

The sale will take place Thursday, July 20, through Monday, July 24, offering discounts of up to 60% on thousands of the brand's ceramics, glassware, seasonal décor and more. The MacKenzie-Childs tea kettle, which the brand called "a favorite for its timeless design and craftsmanship" in a news release, was the most sought-after item last year and is expected to be just as popular this year.

"We are thrilled to offer our valued customers, new and loyal, the chance to find incredible items at amazing prices, all from the comfort of their own homes,” said John Ling, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs, in the release. “Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting your MacKenzie-Childs journey, this sale is not to be missed."

There will be additions to the sale each day, MacKenzie-Childs said, and loyalty members can expect additional benefits like complimentary shipping and points accumulation.

The sale will take place at mackenzie-childs.com and the brand's store, 3260 Route 90, Aurora.

For more information, including updates on the sale, visit mackenzie-childs.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram @mackenziechilds.