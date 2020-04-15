MacKenzie-Childs cancels Barn Sale due to COVID-19

One of the biggest tourist attractions in Cayuga County will not take place this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Aurora home decor manufacturer MacKenzie-Childs announced that it has canceled its 2020 Barn Sale, which was scheduled for July 16-19.
"This choice was made to protect the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities," the post said.
It would have been the 32nd year of the sale, which in recent years has seen more than 25,000 people from around the world descend on Aurora for four days of deals on MacKenzie-Childs furniture, ceramics, glassware and more. Shoppers have been known to line up more than a day before the sale begins on a tented, 2.5-acre stretch of the company's grounds.
Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Aurora company likely made its decision now despite the event being in July because shoppers are known to plan for it far in advance.
"The economic impact of the Barn Sale's cancellation will surely be felt, but right now the priority is the community's health," Kuhl said. "We need to support each other and our businesses to ensure our way of life returns to what we were enjoying."
MacKenzie-Childs, which recently began making protective face masks for first responders and health care workers, recommends following its social media accounts for information on future events.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.