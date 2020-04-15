MacKenzie-Childs cancels Barn Sale due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the biggest tourist attractions in Cayuga County will not take place this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Aurora home decor manufacturer MacKenzie-Childs announced that it has canceled its 2020 Barn Sale, which was scheduled for July 16-19.

"This choice was made to protect the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities," the post said.

It would have been the 32nd year of the sale, which in recent years has seen more than 25,000 people from around the world descend on Aurora for four days of deals on MacKenzie-Childs furniture, ceramics, glassware and more. Shoppers have been known to line up more than a day before the sale begins on a tented, 2.5-acre stretch of the company's grounds.