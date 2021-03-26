MacKenzie-Childs in Aurora holding sale to make way for new outlet

'We sell fun': The MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale, by the numbers AURORA — The tented pavement floor of the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale was mostly empty when Jerry Ryan walked through it Tuesday. But one of th…

Ling did not directly respond to a question about the status of this year's Barn Sale, but did say in his email that MacKenzie-Childs doesn't "view it as wise to hold these events in the near future." Held every July for more than 30 years, the sale draws about 30,000 people, many of whom come to Cayuga County from around the world for discounts on the company's furniture, ceramics and other items.

The website, the company's flagship store in the SoHo section of New York City and its wholesale partners will be the only place where new and core MacKenzie-Childs products will be available, Ling said. Despite the pandemic, business has improved by double digits this year. The company continues to introduce more than 1,000 new items every year, and is hiring artisans to join the team in Aurora.

"We are so blessed to have a loyal, passionate, and resilient customer base that has stuck with us through COVID and are shopping more for their home while looking for happy, playful, colorful, and fun patterns to brighten their lives during these tough times and we're grateful to have been there for them," he said. "We strive to be the home décor brand that is perfect for these crazy and trying times."

