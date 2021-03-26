MacKenzie-Childs in Aurora holding sale to make way for new outlet

MacKenzie-Childs has launched a two-week 30%-off sale at its Aurora store to make way for the space to become an outlet.
The sale began Thursday and will continue from 9 to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, April 11, or until inventory is sold out. The store is located at the company's headquarters at 3260 Route 90 in Aurora.
In an email, MacKenzie-Childs CEO John Ling shared several details about the outlet with The Citizen. Renovations will begin April 11 and take about two weeks, he said. It should open by early May.
"We are doing a complete renovation including new paint on the walls, flooring, product displays and the layout," Ling said, adding that the 4,800-square-foot space will otherwise stay the same.
While the store sells current products, the outlet will instead carry overstocks, items with minor imperfections, discontinued items from past seasons, one-of-a-kind samples and items from the home decor company's archives. Ling also said that the longer something sits on the shelf, the more it will be discounted, as MacKenzie-Childs wants customers to see new items every time they visit.
Ling said the creation of the outlet was partially influenced by COVID-19. The space will carry items that would have been sold at the company's biannual warehouse sales, which have not been happening since last March due to the pandemic. Because MacKenzie-Childs doesn't sell to third-party liquidators, it will use the outlet and the clearance section of its website to move that inventory.
Ling did not directly respond to a question about the status of this year's Barn Sale, but did say in his email that MacKenzie-Childs doesn't "view it as wise to hold these events in the near future." Held every July for more than 30 years, the sale draws about 30,000 people, many of whom come to Cayuga County from around the world for discounts on the company's furniture, ceramics and other items.
The website, the company's flagship store in the SoHo section of New York City and its wholesale partners will be the only place where new and core MacKenzie-Childs products will be available, Ling said. Despite the pandemic, business has improved by double digits this year. The company continues to introduce more than 1,000 new items every year, and is hiring artisans to join the team in Aurora.
"We are so blessed to have a loyal, passionate, and resilient customer base that has stuck with us through COVID and are shopping more for their home while looking for happy, playful, colorful, and fun patterns to brighten their lives during these tough times and we're grateful to have been there for them," he said. "We strive to be the home décor brand that is perfect for these crazy and trying times."
