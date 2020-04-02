MacKenzie-Childs making masks for Cayuga County health care workers

MacKenzie-Childs, Ling said, was not only willing to donate the supplies needed to make the masks. It decided to pay the artisans — a team of five seamstresses, with two more planning to join the effort — to do the work from their homes.

"It's a way for them to continue to earn money, not to go on unemployment, for them to contribute to the community and for the company to contribute to the community," Ling said.

Some of the masks made by the artisans will be given to workers at MacKenzie-Childs' distribution facilities. Warehousing and fulfillment operations are considered essential businesses by the state. A limited number of employees are working at the facilities and social distancing is mandated, according to Ling.

There is growing interest in MacKenzie-Childs' masks. After posting about the masks on Instagram, people from across the U.S. contacted the company asking how they can buy the masks. Those interested in the masks include nurses who contacted the company on their own and groups representing nurses in different parts of the country.

The company isn't charging for the masks. Once they distribute masks to other health care providers and first responders in Cayuga County, they will look to send them to areas outside of central New York.

"We'll do it as long as we feel the need is out there," Ling said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

