MacKenzie-Childs making masks for Cayuga County health care workers

A couple of comments from customers and employees willing to volunteer their time led to MacKenzie-Childs playing a role in addressing the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aurora-based high-end furniture and home decor manufacturer is making 500 reusable masks a week and donating them to Cayuga County health care workers, law enforcement agencies and other first responders. The first batch of masks was provided to Dr. Adam Duckett, the New York State Police headquarters in Aurelius and Auburn Correctional Facility.
The idea was first mentioned by a customer who commented on the company's Instagram page, according to MacKenzie-Childs CEO John Ling. The person asked if they would consider making masks for health care workers.
Ling told The Citizen Wednesday that he liked the suggestion, but wasn't sure how MacKenzie-Childs could make it work. While the company's distribution centers remain open to fulfill orders, the production facility is closed because it's not considered an essential business.
After the question was posed by an Instagram user, a customer contacted the MacKenzie-Childs call center and inquired about whether they would consider making masks.
That same day, one of MacKenzie-Childs' furloughed seamstresses expressed interest in volunteering to make masks if the company donated the fabric.
MacKenzie-Childs, Ling said, was not only willing to donate the supplies needed to make the masks. It decided to pay the artisans — a team of five seamstresses, with two more planning to join the effort — to do the work from their homes.
"It's a way for them to continue to earn money, not to go on unemployment, for them to contribute to the community and for the company to contribute to the community," Ling said.
Some of the masks made by the artisans will be given to workers at MacKenzie-Childs' distribution facilities. Warehousing and fulfillment operations are considered essential businesses by the state. A limited number of employees are working at the facilities and social distancing is mandated, according to Ling.
There is growing interest in MacKenzie-Childs' masks. After posting about the masks on Instagram, people from across the U.S. contacted the company asking how they can buy the masks. Those interested in the masks include nurses who contacted the company on their own and groups representing nurses in different parts of the country.
The company isn't charging for the masks. Once they distribute masks to other health care providers and first responders in Cayuga County, they will look to send them to areas outside of central New York.
"We'll do it as long as we feel the need is out there," Ling said.
