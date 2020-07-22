MacKenzie-Childs moves Barn Sale online, date TBD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MacKenzie-Childs has announced that its annual barn sale will move online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aurora home decor manufacturer announced the cancellation of the physical sale in April. Taking place over four days in July, the sale sees more than 25,000 people come to the lakeside village for deals on the manufacturer's kitchenware, furniture and more. This would have been the sale's 32nd year.

MacKenzie-Childs has yet to reveal the date of the online sale, and suggests following its Instagram and Facebook accounts (@mackenziechilds) for updates. The manufacturer has said on social media that the online version of the sale will open it up to customers from across the country.

For more information, visit mackenziechilds.com.

'We sell fun': The MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale, by the numbers AURORA — The tented pavement expanse of the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale was mostly empty when Jerry Ryan walked through it Tuesday. But one of …

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0