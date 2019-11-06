MacKenzie-Childs needed a larger facility for its growing business. The Aurora-based company found it in Oswego County.
The furniture and home decor manufacturer will move its warehouse operations from Auburn to a 200,000-square-foot building in the town of Volney. The lease was signed two weeks ago, MacKenzie-Childs CEO John Ling said in an interview with The Citizen, and crews are constructing a cafeteria, office space and a parking lot for employees.
Ling expects spring product shipments to the new warehouse will begin in January and the facility will be running at full capacity by early May. Until that happens, the Auburn warehouse will remain open.
The reason for the move, according to Ling, is MacKenzie-Childs outgrew the Auburn facility where its pick-and-pack and shipping operations are located. The company also used other facilities for storage due to its continued growth.
"It's really gotten tough to operate out of multiple facilities and deliver the efficiencies that the business needs and the service the customer needs," Ling said Wednesday.
Operation Oswego County, the county's lead economic development arm, connected MacKenzie-Childs and the owner of the facility. The agency considers the MacKenzie-Childs' expansion a "significant economic development project" to the county.
"This project fits well with the strategies of the Oswego County economic advancement plan by addressing the transportation and logistics industry sector, and we are very proud to have such a recognized company as MacKenzie-Childs join our business community," said L. Michael Treadwell, executive director of Operation Oswego County.
With the new Oswego County warehouse, MacKenzie-Childs will consolidate its existing Auburn warehouse and other off-site storage facilities into one building.
The company conducted a search for property that included buildings in or near Ithaca, Rochester and Syracuse. Finding an area where the manufacturer could recruit a strong workforce was a priority, too.
"This is the best facility we found," Ling said.
MacKenzie-Childs is attempting to retain its Auburn employees by offering incentives to stay with the company and work at the Volney warehouse. For those that don't want to move to Oswego County, Ling said they may offer transportation for employees living in the Auburn area to work at the new facility.
There are between 50 to 65 employees at the Auburn warehouse, with a peak of about 100 employees during the holiday season. Employment levels will be the same at the new warehouse. When the warehouse opens in January, Ling estimated there will be 50 to 55 employees working at the facility.
Shifting the warehouse operations from Auburn to Volney won't affect MacKenzie-Childs' headquarters in Aurora, the company's call center in Auburn and a 160,000-square-foot facility in Union Springs that is used for the annual Barn Sale.
Some employees at the existing warehouse may transfer to the Auburn call center, which has 25 to 35 employees.
Ling praised Auburn for being a "great partner." While the new warehouse will be in neighboring Oswego County, he thinks there will be benefits for the county the company calls home.
"This is a project that, over time, will allow additional employment and investment in the community," he said.