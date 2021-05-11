MacKenzie-Childs opens new outlet at Aurora HQ

MacKenzie-Childs has reopened the store at its Aurora headquarters with a new outlet concept.
The home décor company opened the outlet on May 1, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It features historic retired patterns and prints, one-of-a-kind handcrafted items, second-quality items with minor imperfections and more. New items will be added regularly. The outlet will also offer some items for as much as 70% off their original price; all purchases will be final and in-person only.
“I’ve always considered our store to be a treasure trove of whimsy and I am delighted to share this new opportunity for joyful exploration with fellow MacKenzie-Childs fans," said Luna Francisco, manager of the Aurora outlet, in a news release. “There’s no better feeling than snagging a one-of-a-kind piece that will not only brighten a space but be cherished in homes for generations to come.”
MacKenzie-Childs CEO John Ling told The Citizen in April that the company converted the store to an outlet partially in response to COVID-19. It will carry items that would have been sold at the company's warehouse sales and its annual Barn Sale, as MacKenzie-Childs doesn't sell to third-party liquidators. The company doesn't "view it as wise to hold these events in the near future," Ling added.
"We are so blessed to have a loyal, passionate, and resilient customer base that has stuck with us through COVID and are shopping more for their home while looking for happy, playful, colorful, and fun patterns to brighten their lives during these tough times and we're grateful to have been there for them," he said. "We strive to be the home décor brand that is perfect for these crazy and trying times."
MacKenzie-Childs is located at 3260 Route 90 in Aurora. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.