MacKenzie-Childs opens new outlet at Aurora HQ

MacKenzie-Childs has reopened the store at its Aurora headquarters with a new outlet concept.

The home décor company opened the outlet on May 1, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It features historic retired patterns and prints, one-of-a-kind handcrafted items, second-quality items with minor imperfections and more. New items will be added regularly. The outlet will also offer some items for as much as 70% off their original price; all purchases will be final and in-person only.

“I’ve always considered our store to be a treasure trove of whimsy and I am delighted to share this new opportunity for joyful exploration with fellow MacKenzie-Childs fans," said Luna Francisco, manager of the Aurora outlet, in a news release. “There’s no better feeling than snagging a one-of-a-kind piece that will not only brighten a space but be cherished in homes for generations to come.”

