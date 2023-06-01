Major League Fishing returns to Cayuga County next week.

The fifth event of the Bass Pro Tour season begins on Tuesday, June 6, at Frontenac Park in Union Springs as dozens of professional anglers compete on Cayuga Lake for a purse of over $805,000.

This summer marks the second consecutive year the Bass Pro Tour comes to Union Springs and Cayuga Lake.

“The village of Union Springs is excited and looking forward to once again hosting our friends from Major League Fishing,” said Union Springs mayor Robert Thurston, Jr. in a press release. “Village residents and our neighboring communities appreciate MLF for bringing from of the most talented and friendliest athletes to our community. We are looking forward to the tournament and wish all the MLF anglers a safe and successful tournament.”

Dustin Connell successfully tested Cayuga Lake’s waters last August, taking first place with a haul of 96 pounds, 12 ounces.

He returns this year, along with noted anglers like Kevin VanDam, Bryan Thrift, Jacob Wheeler and Jordan Lee.

VanDam won the Bassmaster Elite tournament held on Cayuga Lake in 2016, catching a total of 71 pounds, 13 ounces. Lee, with 70 pounds, 12 ounces, was the week’s runner-up.

This year’s June timeline could present winning opportunities for participating anglers. Last June, angler Thomas Russell Jr. set a New York state record on Cayuga Lake, catching an 8-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass.

In the press release, the defending champion Connell said that record could be in jeopardy.

“There are so many 5- to 7-pound smallmouth in there and some that are much bigger,” Connell said. “Sight fishing should be a big factor, and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone catches a new record. It will be fun — the lake is full of big bass, and most of them will be up shallow.”

Anglers will launch each day at 7:30 a.m. from Frontenac Park. The launch and ensuing activities are open to the public.

Fans can also attend Meet The Pros Night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius, where anglers will be available to sign autographs and take photos.