Majority of Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are under age 60

As COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up in Cayuga County, a majority of residents receiving treatment in area hospitals are under age 60.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 22 one day ago. Fourteen of the 25 patients are under age 60. Seven are in their 50s, four are in their 30s, two are in their 40s and one is in their 20s.

The older residents who are hospitalized include three patients in their 90s, three in their 80s, three in their 70s and two in their 60s.

Health officials said 15 of the 25 patients are unvaccinated.

The rise in hospitalizations coincides with the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The health department reported 55 new cases (28 unvaccinated, 27 vaccinated) on Tuesday and 296 active cases. In seven days, the county has 293 new cases. Two-thirds of the new cases are unvaccinated.

With more people seeking COVID-19 tests, the health department and Auburn Community Hospital issued a joint statement on Tuesday reminding residents of testing options in the region.