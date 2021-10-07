Majority of new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are vaccinated residents

After two months in which most new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County were unvaccinated, a new trend has emerged in October: A majority of cases are fully vaccinated.
Cayuga County has 162 new cases in October, 87 of which are vaccinated. "Breakthrough" infections, as they are known, are possible. But the local health department noted earlier this week that only a small number of vaccinated residents (2%) have contracted the virus.
The three vaccines available in the U.S. — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — have been found to be highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death in a vast majority of vaccinated people. Health officials across the country, including those in Cayuga County, continue to urge people to get vaccinated.
The county's vaccination rate lags behind the national average. While 60.2% of eligible residents ages 12 and older and 61.4% of adults are fully vaccinated, 52.6% of the county's total population is vaccinated. Nationally, 56.2% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
Cayuga County continues its efforts to boost the vaccination rate. A clinic is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Fingerlakes Mall. Another is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at the same location. Registration is required for both clinics. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.
The health department is participating in a statewide program to encourage more young people to get vaccinated. New York launched the #VaxtoSchool campaign targeting children ages 12-17. As an incentive, a $25 Amazon gift card is being offered to any child who gets their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The promotion runs through Nov. 19.
"COVID-19 is still a risk for individuals of all ages, including children and adolescents, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, friends, family and our school communities from the virus," the health department said.
In other news:
• Twenty Cayuga County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department's latest update.
Eleven of the patients are unvaccinated. The hospitalized residents range from one in the 10-19 age group to 15 who are age 60 or older. Two patients are in their 30s and two others are in their 50s.
• One statistic that is on the rise again is Cayuga County's active case count. Two days ago, there were 174 active cases. It's now up to 226 after 70 more new cases in the past two days, including 40 on Wednesday.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.