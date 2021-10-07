Majority of new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are vaccinated residents

The health department is participating in a statewide program to encourage more young people to get vaccinated. New York launched the #VaxtoSchool campaign targeting children ages 12-17. As an incentive, a $25 Amazon gift card is being offered to any child who gets their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The promotion runs through Nov. 19.

"COVID-19 is still a risk for individuals of all ages, including children and adolescents, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, friends, family and our school communities from the virus," the health department said.

In other news:

• Twenty Cayuga County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department's latest update.

Eleven of the patients are unvaccinated. The hospitalized residents range from one in the 10-19 age group to 15 who are age 60 or older. Two patients are in their 30s and two others are in their 50s.

• One statistic that is on the rise again is Cayuga County's active case count. Two days ago, there were 174 active cases. It's now up to 226 after 70 more new cases in the past two days, including 40 on Wednesday.

