Majority of recent COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County weren't eligible for vaccine

Before New York expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine over the past two weeks, some younger Cayuga County residents contracted the virus.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that a majority of the confirmed cases in a 21-day period were under age 40, with 29.5% of the cases among residents in their 20s and 30s and 24% under age 18.

Until last week, eligibility was limited to workers in certain industries, people age 50 and older, and individuals with qualifying health conditions. The state lowered the age threshold to 30 and older on March 30. This week, it was lowered again to age 16 and older.

"We continue to encourage those who are eligible to be vaccinated, which will reduce the risk of spreading the virus to those under the age of 16 who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccination," the health department wrote in its update Friday.