Majority of recent COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County weren't eligible for vaccine

Before New York expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine over the past two weeks, some younger Cayuga County residents contracted the virus.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that a majority of the confirmed cases in a 21-day period were under age 40, with 29.5% of the cases among residents in their 20s and 30s and 24% under age 18.
Until last week, eligibility was limited to workers in certain industries, people age 50 and older, and individuals with qualifying health conditions. The state lowered the age threshold to 30 and older on March 30. This week, it was lowered again to age 16 and older.
"We continue to encourage those who are eligible to be vaccinated, which will reduce the risk of spreading the virus to those under the age of 16 who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccination," the health department wrote in its update Friday.
Adults age 18 and older can receive any of the three approved vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer. But only Pfizer's vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. The county's vaccination clinics have been offering the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses administered a few weeks apart. The health department will have a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on Saturday. Johnson & Johnson has a single-dose vaccine.
While the county health department doesn't have Pfizer vaccines at its clinics, the mass vaccination clinic at the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County does offer the Pfizer vaccine.
There has been an increasing number of active cases in Cayuga County this week, with 89 new cases reported over a four-day stretch — the most since mid-February. The health department admitted 14 new cases on Wednesday, then admitted an additional 28 cases on Thursday.
The active case total is up to 128, which is the highest number of residents in mandatory isolation since late February.
Cayuga County's 7-day average positivity rate is 2.3%, according to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker. It was 0.9% three weeks ago, but has gradually increased since mid-March.
There are COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, which hasn't changed since Wednesday. No new deaths were reported. The county's virus-related death toll stands at 89.
