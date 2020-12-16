'Making people happy': Auburn craftsman donating toys to charities during pandemic

Al "Doc" Hughes III decided in August to donate all the wooden toys he would create for the rest of the year, through his business, even though he would lose money.
Painstakingly crafting his toys without charging these last few months has cost him money, but he said the idea of making families happy during the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worthwhile. Hughes, who has run his Auburn-based business, The Wood Hospital, for over 25 years, said he knows a lot of people are out of work due to the outbreak. He noted many craft and trade shows have been canceled.
Speaking with The Citizen earlier this month while hard at work, cutting out a bunch of toys that will be shaped like farm and circus animals, Hughes said he is retired and the business is his main source of income. He has been able to afford giving away his products to charities since August. He simply feels other people out there are worse off than him.
"To pay it forward and to put a smile on a child and a parent's face, it doesn't get any better than that," he said.
Hughes estimates he will have donated over 100 of his classical, detailed wooden playthings by the time the month is over. Among his donations were a cartful of toys he delivered to the Auburn Rescue Mission on Dec. 4, which became available the following week.
While he originally planned to donate everything he makes through the end of the year, he may continue giving away his items after December, depending on how bad the pandemic is in 2021. He also recently gave out 10 boxes of products to the nonprofit Huntington Family Center in Syracuse.
Over the years, Hughes has learned to apply different techniques to his toys, improving his craft and reducing toy-making sessions that likely would have taken 20 hours of work a couple decades ago to three hours now. He is particular about his process, preferring to build the toys with items such as glue and wood screws. He feels nails come out too easily.
Hughes has been learning over the decades what works best for him, as he started making wooden toys in the 1980s. He would try to repair plastic toys for his son, Albert Hughes IV, but found repairing those items to be impossible. So "Doc" Hughes started making toys out of wood. He had four different items at his first craft show, and expanded from there.
Even though The Wood Hospital is a business, he maintains that it is more important to make people happy than make fistfuls of cash. He wants children to be happy and parents to know they secured Christmas gifts for their children.
"I enjoy it, and I know I'm making people happy," Hughes said.
Gary Mann, of the Rescue Mission, said the organization was grateful for the donation. Hughes called the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce earlier this year, asking where he should donate his gifts. Mann said he didn't know Hughes' motivation for giving out his items at the time, and Hughes was "super nice" while he briefly dropped off the goods.
It wasn't until Rescue Mission staff began getting ready to set up the figures to give them away along with clothes and other free items on Dec. 11 that they realized the caliber of toys they were given, Mann said. He gave particular praise to a wooden drawbridge Hughes created. While the Rescue Mission appreciates all of the donations people send in, Mann continued, he and others with the organization were blown away by the level of detail and craftsmanship of the ones from Hughes.
"Those were gone instantly. People lost it, those were gone. There's no leftovers of any of those toys," he said with a laugh.
Mann praised Hughes' generosity and ability.
"For him to donate his time and skill and to have our people benefit from that, and plus it's really amazing to see because it is a very specific kind of thing, so people might not have cared about that necessarily. Kids, they want Nintendo Switches, they want a lot of stuff," Mann said. "To see these classic and beautifully made toys disappear without question, like 'Yeah, this is amazing," honestly, it was really refreshing to even see people excited about way more of a classic toy, it was really cool."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
