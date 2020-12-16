'Making people happy': Auburn craftsman donating toys to charities during pandemic

Al "Doc" Hughes III decided in August to donate all the wooden toys he would create for the rest of the year, through his business, even though he would lose money.

Painstakingly crafting his toys without charging these last few months has cost him money, but he said the idea of making families happy during the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worthwhile. Hughes, who has run his Auburn-based business, The Wood Hospital, for over 25 years, said he knows a lot of people are out of work due to the outbreak. He noted many craft and trade shows have been canceled.

Speaking with The Citizen earlier this month while hard at work, cutting out a bunch of toys that will be shaped like farm and circus animals, Hughes said he is retired and the business is his main source of income. He has been able to afford giving away his products to charities since August. He simply feels other people out there are worse off than him.

"To pay it forward and to put a smile on a child and a parent's face, it doesn't get any better than that," he said.

Hughes estimates he will have donated over 100 of his classical, detailed wooden playthings by the time the month is over. Among his donations were a cartful of toys he delivered to the Auburn Rescue Mission on Dec. 4, which became available the following week.