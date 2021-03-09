Mall, mobile clinics and more: How COVID-19 vaccine is being deployed in Cayuga County

What started with vaccination clinics at one site in Cayuga County has grown into a larger operation with mobile clinics and a new location at Fingerlakes Mall to inoculate hundreds of residents in a day.
The Cayuga County Health Department is leading the push. After receiving its first shipment of doses in January and a weekly allotment that has ranged from 200 to 500 doses, the department has administered 7,884 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. That's nearly half of the total number of residents (16,806) that have received at least one dose. So far, 8,365 county residents have been fully vaccinated.
Early on, the health department held daily clinics at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. These clinics were open to eligible residents who could sign up for an appointment. But because of shifting state guidance, the department had to change course. The state Department of Health directed county health departments to focus on vaccinating eligible workers instead of residents age 65 and up. Seniors were told to go to pharmacies for their inoculations.
Cayuga County's "closed" clinics — the health department works with employers to set up appointments for workers — have been happening for weeks. But with more doses being sent to the county, the health department has expanded its vaccination effort. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Tuesday that mobile clinics have been deployed to senior residential facilities.
On Monday and Tuesday, health department personnel and the Auburn Fire Department's mobile vaccination team were at the Boyle Center in Auburn. There were also mobile clinics at Bluefield Manor and a second dose clinic at Mozaic. On Wednesday, a team will vaccinate residents at Mercy Apartments.
The health department has also held clinics at Port Byron and Southern Cayuga schools.
"The idea and concept of mobile clinics are not new and are something we have planned for and executed in the past with the flu vaccine, but until recently we had not been given permission from (New York state) to do so with the COVID vaccine," the health department explained in a statement Tuesday.
With an uptick in its weekly allotment, Cayuga County has been able to vaccinate more residents. Last week, the health department received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the department, said they were directed to set aside 200 of the doses for residents age 65 and older, 200 doses for eligible workers and 100 doses for residents with developmental disabilities or staff at facilities serving that population.
Cuddy said Tuesday that the county's allotment for this week is 300 doses. Most of the doses (about 220) are reserved for city, town and village residents who are eligible to get the vaccine. The remaining doses will go to eligible workers and people with developmental disabilities.
New York is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that New Yorkers age 60 and older will now be eligible for the vaccination. That takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Beginning March 17, more workers will be eligible to receive the vaccine. The groups include public-facing government employees, such as county clerks, Department of Motor Vehicles employees and election workers, and employees at nonprofit organizations who "provide public-facing services." Essential building service workers will be eligible for the vaccine, according to the governor's office.
There was also an important development for county health departments. Starting next week, Cayuga County and other local health departments will be able to vaccinate anyone who is eligible. It's a reversal for the state, which two months ago told health departments that they should focus on vaccinating eligible workers and that older residents should get inoculated at pharmacies.
As eligibility expands, the health department reminds residents to contact their local government — the city, town or village where they reside — to get on a waiting list for an appointment.
The health department has found a new hub for its vaccination clinics. Last week, they held the first clinic at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The department is using the mall's event center, which has been used for the seasonal Spirit Halloween store and the former home of Steve and Barry's.
The site, according to the health department "will be more of a permanent location for us and will offer us the greatest variety for clinic dates and times." The department will administer second doses of the vaccine at the mall location on Thursday. On Friday, they will be at the mall again for another vaccination clinic.
But Cuddy acknowledged that the health department isn't the only provider of COVID-19 vaccinations in Cayuga County. East Hill Medical Center continues to receive allotments of the vaccine. Local pharmacies are getting more doses each week.
Kinney Drugs locations in Cayuga County will each get 100 doses. Rite-Aid and Walgreens are getting 200 doses. Herbst Pharmacy in Port Byron will get 200 doses. Wegmans in Auburn is expected to receive 100 doses.
Appointments for vaccinations at the retail pharmacies can be made online or by phone.
"Yes, we want to serve you," Cuddy said. "But there are additional places where Cayuga County residents are able to get the vaccine. We want people to get their shots whenever they can, as soon as they can."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.