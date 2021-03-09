Mall, mobile clinics and more: How COVID-19 vaccine is being deployed in Cayuga County

The health department has found a new hub for its vaccination clinics. Last week, they held the first clinic at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The department is using the mall's event center, which has been used for the seasonal Spirit Halloween store and the former home of Steve and Barry's.

The site, according to the health department "will be more of a permanent location for us and will offer us the greatest variety for clinic dates and times." The department will administer second doses of the vaccine at the mall location on Thursday. On Friday, they will be at the mall again for another vaccination clinic.

But Cuddy acknowledged that the health department isn't the only provider of COVID-19 vaccinations in Cayuga County. East Hill Medical Center continues to receive allotments of the vaccine. Local pharmacies are getting more doses each week.

Kinney Drugs locations in Cayuga County will each get 100 doses. Rite-Aid and Walgreens are getting 200 doses. Herbst Pharmacy in Port Byron will get 200 doses. Wegmans in Auburn is expected to receive 100 doses.

Appointments for vaccinations at the retail pharmacies can be made online or by phone.