AUBURN — An Auburn man who initiated a confrontation with an officer from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to robbery Thursday in Cayuga County Court.
Justin McDeid, 29, of 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was in the custody of the sheriff's office on Aug. 12, when he was taken to Auburn Community Hospital after complaining of a "medical condition," according to a press release from the department at the time.
It was then that McDeid "physically removed keys from one officer's possession," the release said. He never got out of police custody, though, and the two officers retrieved the set of keys and further restrained him with the help of hospital staff. The officers were evaluated at the hospital for minor injuries.
Detective Sgt. Frederick Cornelius said at the time he didn't anticipate McDeid would be charged with attempting to escape because his intentions were unclear. McDeid was remanded without bail, and charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.
The Auburn Police Department said McDeid was initially in custody for allegedly running several stop signs, failing to pull over for a traffic stop, and then running from police on foot.
McDeid pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree robbery, a class D felony, in exchange for a conditional sentence of two to four years in prison. As a second felony offender, the maximum sentence he faces is 3.5 to seven years.
He will be sentenced Dec. 10.
Also in court:
• Brandon Peckham, 27, of 35 Wright Ave., Auburn, was given a conditional sentence of three years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.
Peckham also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for which he will likely spend 180 days in jail. In court on Tuesday, Peckham said he went to a barbecue on May 17 and took a friend of a friend's vehicle for a drive without their permission. While Auburn police officers were arresting Peckham, he was found to be in possession of 16 grams of cocaine.
Judge Mark Fandrich also permitted a shock camp be added to Peckham's sentence and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution to the owner of the vehicle. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
• A 57-year-old Auburn man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, reduced from the class D felony of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Darryl Nottage, 136 Dunning Ave., also decided to waive a pre-sentence investigation, allowing Fandrich to sentence him on the same day to one year in Cayuga County Jail.
Nottage was arrested May 4 by Auburn police and accused of punching a woman and threatening her with a knife after getting into an argument with her. He was found in his Dunning Avenue home with a hunting knife, according to police at the time.
• Thomas Love Jr. 42, of 7445 County House Rd., Auburn, was promised a conditional sentence of 1.3 to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to two out of eight charges attached to his indictment.
Love admitted to contacting a person who had an order of protection against him by texting her on June 14 and calling her on June 22. Fandrich issued sentences of 1.3 to four years on each count, which will run concurrently to each other.
• A former Cayuga County Sheriff's deputy was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for three charges: fourth-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony and official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.
Robert Brown, 43, of 301 Indian Field Road, Genoa, previously admitted to submitting fraudulent time cards, lying about working an additional 106 hours between January and March, while he was a part-time police officer in the village of Moravia.
On Tuesday, Fandrich adjourned the sentencing until Oct. 15 because he was not satisfied with the statements Brown made to probation over the course of his pre-sentence investigation. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said in court that Brown's sentence would not be worse than shock probation up to six months with $2,000 restitution.
• Sherri Jankowski was convicted of driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana following a bench trial in the Town of Sennett Court, according to a press release from the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office.
The release notes that "even when someone is prescribed a medication by their doctor, it is not a defense to driving while ability impaired by drugs."