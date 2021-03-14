Northern Cayuga County crash injures six

Six people were taken to a regional hospital following a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Sterling, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a press release, the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 104 and State Barn Road. Pascall Luaboshi, 49, of Buffalo, was driving a 2009 Ford Flex on State Barn Road and failed to yield the right of way when he entered Route 104 and struck another vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Caravan, caught on fire but all five people inside escaped, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the Caravan was flown to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The four passengers from that vehicle plus a passenger in the Flex were transported to the same hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office did not release the injured passengers' names.

The crash investigation is continuing. The sheriff's office said agencies assisting with the response included Cayuga County 911 Center, the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office, the New York State Police, Fair Haven Ambulance and Fire Department, CIMVAC Ambulance, Mentor Ambulance, Red Creek Fire Department, Victory Fire Department, Eastern Wayne Ambulance and Mercy Flight.

