State police are trying to identify a man who unlocked a milk vending machine at the New York State Fair and took cash out of it.

State police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who unlocked a milk vending machine at the New York State Fair and took all the cash out of it.

In a press release sent out on Monday, state police released photos of the individual captured on camera by another vendor and noted that the agency is investigating a larceny that occurred at "several buildings" on the fairgrounds on Aug. 29 and 30. 

The public is asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000 if they can help identify the person. All information will be confidential. 

