Man charged with mailing drugs to Cayuga County Jail now locked up there himself

A man accused of mailing drugs to the Cayuga County Jail was processed and arraigned there this week before being assigned to a cell himself.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a holiday card sent to an inmate in December had drugs hidden inside, and that an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office led to an arrest warrant being issued for a Cicero man.

According to a news release, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday located and arrested Joshua S. Bilinski, 29, of 5840 Glendora Road, Cicero, and turned him over to Cayuga County authorities.

Bilinski was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a Class D felony. He was processed and arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Court located at the Cayuga County Jail and ordered to be held on no bail.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation began Dec. 12, 2020, when a custody officer inspecting incoming mail discovered a quantity of drugs that had been concealed in a card. Bilinski is accused of knowingly trying to get the drugs to a specific inmate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0