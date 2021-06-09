Man charged with murder in 2019 Auburn shooting additionally charged with child-sex crime

The Auburn Police Department has charged two Auburn residents with child-sex crimes, one of whom was already being held on a murder charge.
The APD on Wednesday said that an investigation led to the June 1 arrest of Amanda Spagnola, 37, of 5 Bellevue Place, on a felony charge of promoting a sexual performance by a child.
Christian Rivera, 36, of 7 Woodruff Place, was arrested Wednesday on the same charge.
Rivera is one of four people charged in the Nov. 15, 2019 slaying of an Auburn man. Police said that Rivera planned a robbery that ended in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St.
None of the cases have yet been resolved.
Rivera was arrested shortly after the killing and charged with drug crimes and released on bail. He was indicted a year later on charges including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The murder indictment alleges that Rivera "suggested, requested, solicited and/or directed the others (and) helped with the planning and provided a location." Authorities said he provided money for the masks and gloves to be used during the robbery, provided the 20-gauge shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun used in the robbery, and acted with other people to commit the crime.
Gage Ashley, of 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, who was 22 at the time, is charged with first-degree murder.
Tyree Anglin, then 19, of 119 N. Division St., Auburn, is charged with second-degree murder.
Lucciano Spagnola, then 17, of 5 Bellevue Place, Auburn, is charged with second-degree murder.
After Rivera's November 2020 arrest, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann argued against letting him out on bail, calling him a "risk of flight, a risk to the community." Budelmann said that in numerous phone calls from the jail, Rivera threatened to "shoot, hang, crack people's skulls open" and commit other forms of retaliation against others.
The APD said that anyone with further information can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@aubunrnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.