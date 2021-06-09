Man charged with murder in 2019 Auburn shooting additionally charged with child-sex crime

The Auburn Police Department has charged two Auburn residents with child-sex crimes, one of whom was already being held on a murder charge.

The APD on Wednesday said that an investigation led to the June 1 arrest of Amanda Spagnola, 37, of 5 Bellevue Place, on a felony charge of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Christian Rivera, 36, of 7 Woodruff Place, was arrested Wednesday on the same charge.

Rivera is one of four people charged in the Nov. 15, 2019 slaying of an Auburn man. Police said that Rivera planned a robbery that ended in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St.

None of the cases have yet been resolved.

Rivera was arrested shortly after the killing and charged with drug crimes and released on bail. He was indicted a year later on charges including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.