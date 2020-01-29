Man convicted of 1994 Auburn murder facing drug charge

A local man who was convicted of a 1994 Auburn robbery and murder was arrested Sunday, just 18 days after his parole supervision from that case expired.

Sammy Swift, 62, possessed a controlled substance during a traffic stop conducted by New York State Police, spokesman Trooper Mark O'Donnell said.

Swift was charged Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony, near Benton and Orchard streets in Auburn, according to the state police arrest blotter.

The controlled substance, which O'Donnell didn't identify, was uncovered by an investigation into several vehicle and traffic violations found over the course of the stop.

Swift — who was initially pulled over for not wearing a seat belt — was drinking alcohol in the vehicle and driving with an expired inspection and without a license, O'Donnell said.

Swift was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 14, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said.

