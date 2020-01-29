Man convicted of 1994 Auburn murder facing drug charge

A local man who was convicted of a 1994 Auburn robbery and murder was arrested Sunday, just 18 days after his parole supervision from that case expired.
Sammy Swift, 62, possessed a controlled substance during a traffic stop conducted by New York State Police, spokesman Trooper Mark O'Donnell said.
Swift was charged Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony, near Benton and Orchard streets in Auburn, according to the state police arrest blotter.
The controlled substance, which O'Donnell didn't identify, was uncovered by an investigation into several vehicle and traffic violations found over the course of the stop.
Swift — who was initially pulled over for not wearing a seat belt — was drinking alcohol in the vehicle and driving with an expired inspection and without a license, O'Donnell said.
Swift was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 14, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said.
Swift was convicted by a Cayuga County jury of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery for beating Stephen DeLuca Sr. to death on April 20, 1994, during a robbery home invasion. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
Judge Thomas Leone vacated Swift's convictions in 2008 on a determination that new blood evidence might have influenced the jury, but a mid-level appellate court overturned Leone's decision and reinstated the convictions.
Swift unsuccessfully attempted to overturn his reinstated conviction with the state Court of Appeals, which rejected his appeal in 2010.
Swift was released from prison to parole supervision in November 2016, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
Budelmann said Swift's new charge has no effect on his parole status because he was discharged from parole supervision on Jan. 1.
Prior to the murder sentence, Swift served time in state prison on a first-degree reckless endangerment conviction.
