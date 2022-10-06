Man convicted of knifepoint robbery in Auburn gets lengthy prison term

An Auburn man who threatened employees with a knife while stealing from Walmart has been given a long prison term based on his criminal record.

Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release that Karl Diggs, 45, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Thomas G. Leone. Because Diggs has an extensive criminal history, Grome Antonacci said, the court exercised its discretion and sentenced Diggs as a persistent felony offender.

Diggs was convicted in June of one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B violent felony, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Evidence at trial showed that on Dec. 11, 2021, asset protection workers were threatened with a knife as Diggs left the Auburn Walmart with stolen goods. He was apprehended by police at the nearby Grant Avenue Motel.

“We appreciate the Court taking the time to consider and weigh our motion to sentence defendant as a persistent felony offender," Grome Antonacci said. "By doing so, this repeat offender will be on lifetime supervision following his lengthy prison sentence."