Man dies after suffering medical problem, driving into pond at Elbridge manufacturing plant

Police said a man who had just arrived for work Tuesday morning at Tessy Plastics in Elbridge was pronounced dead after his vehicle rolled into a retention pond and become submerged.

State police in Elbridge said they responded at about 5:22 a.m. after a vehicle was reported to have gone into a pond behind the Route 5 manufacturing plant.

In a news release, state police said that the preliminary investigation determined that Thomas Carlton, 54, of Weedsport, experienced a medical event upon arrival at work. Carlton’s 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse then went through the parking area, entered the pond and became submerged.

Rescue efforts were initiated but were unsuccessful, police said, and Carlton was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

State police said they were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Fire Department and Jordan Ambulance.

The investigation was continuing Tuesday afternoon.

