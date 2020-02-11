Man faces prison time for illegally possessing antique firearm in Auburn

AUBURN — A man with a history of weapons-related criminal activity in Cayuga County faces a maximum of four years in prison for his second conviction.

Todd Swarthout, 28, admitted Tuesday in county criminal court that he possessed an antique Walther 9 mm pistol, which is illegal for him to do as a convicted felon, in March of last year.

"I received an older firearm from a man who worked at an antique store and I had it for some time," Swarthout said in court.

At the time of his arrest on March 29, Swarthout also tried to place the pistol on another person's porch before it could be discovered at his Auburn residence by members of the Auburn Police Department.

Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said at the time of his arrest that the officers were at Swarthout's former residence on Wood Street in connection with a separate criminal investigation.

Swarthout, now of 3938 Montana Road in Savannah, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm — both class E felonies.

Swarthout's indictment was changed to eliminate an additional felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.